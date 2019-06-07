Pundits accuse French Open bosses of favouring Novak Djokovic with bizarre semi-final postponement

Novak Djokovic was behind to Dominic Thiem when play was called off at Roland Garros on Friday - Anadolu

World No 1 Novak Djokovic can rarely have been so delighted to see a match suspended as when the French Open organisers called play off just before 6.30pm this evening, even though the sun was shining on Roland Garros.

When no further rain fell in the ensuing hour, tournament director Guy Forget and referee Remy Azemar were left looking ridiculous. Not only had they just cost the French Open a full refund of 15,000 tickets, but there were dark mutterings on TV commentary and social media about preferential treatment for Djokovic.

Admittedly, Djokovic will have to return tomorrow for a midday resumption against Dominic Thiem, leaving the winner of this semi-final needing to play on three straight days.

But at least the wind – which was whistling around Court Philippe Chatrier in 50mph gusts – is expected to drop to a more reasonable 15mph overnight.

Djokovic – who had earlier called supervisor Andreas Egli onto the court to suggest that the match should be suspended because of the extreme winds – is not a lover of stormy conditions, which disrupt his uncanny timing.

Having split the first two sets with Thiem, he had fallen a break behind in the third when rain forced the players off for the second time in the match.

The odd thing was that, despite that shower blowing over quickly, play never resumed. Jim Courier, broadcasting on ITV4, criticised the tournament heavily, saying: “This is going to sting and it’s going to stink.” He also pointed out that “these conditions are very difficult for Novak, these are very advantageous for Dominic Thiem [who hits the ball with heavy topspin, usually an advantage in the wind]”.

Continuing his analysis, Courier said: “Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer [who contested the first semi-final] came ready to accept the conditions and so did Dominic Thiem. But Novak came ready to not like them. The happiest person right now would be Novak on his way back home.”

Other broadcasters reported that Djokovic had been seen leaving the site before the cancellation of play had even been announced, although tournament organisers denied suggestions he had forced their hand.

Also on ITV4, John Inverdale referred to “player power” as a possible explanation of the early call, while Eurosport’s Annabel Croft said: “I’m gobsmacked.”

It will be interesting to find out what Thiem thinks, especially if Djokovic overturns his 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 deficit and moves into the final. In an echo of last year’s Wimbledon semi-final, where Rafael Nadal was furious at the All England Club’s decision to resume under a roof, Thiem might feel that he has been outflanked by Djokovic’s influence.

The incident continues two themes from earlier in the tournament. Firstly, Thiem’s frustration at being treated disrespectfully by organisers, after he was ejected from the press conference room on Saturday by Serena Williams. Secondly, the misbegotten scheduling policy that led to Johanna Konta being shunted out onto Court Simonne Mathieu.

The whole idea of ticketing both men’s semi-finals separately might work once the roof – which is supposed to be ready in time for next year’s French Open – is placed on top of the main stadium. At the moment, though, this policy is a hostage to fortune.

Roger Federer, who lost the first semi-final to Nadal in straight sets, joked that Court Philippe Chatrier’s new lid had better be firmly attached. “First they put the roof,” he told reporters, “and then the roof is going to fly away. There was so much wind, it was incredible.”

It felt like the elements conspired against Federer today, as his five-match winning run against Nadal came to an end. The red earth of Roland Garros was always going to favour Nadal, but so did the air – which was whistling around at such speed that it whipped the clay up into a virtual sandstorm. Those around the court were well advised to keep their cameras and phones in their pockets, lest grit get into the machines.

At least the water held off for this match, even if there was drizzle beforehand. As for the fire, Nadal brought such intensity that Federer admitted he had found himself marvelling at his opponent’s level as the match progressed.

“There is nobody who even plays remotely close to him,” said Federer. “I don't even know who I need to go search for to go practice with. I was thinking that during the match. It's just amazing how he plays from deep and then is able to bounce back and forth from the baseline.”

Nadal was certainly in his element, for he grew up on the blustery island of Mallorca and is arguably the greatest wind player the game has ever seen. Controlling the ball magnificently with his heavy topspin, he moved into his 12th French Open final, and extended a stunning statistic. In 23 finals and semi-finals at Roland Garros, he has yet to be defeated.

Should Nadal beat Djokovic or Thiem on Sunday, moreover, he will have won twice as many titles here as Bjorn Borg, the man who stands second on the list. Whatever happens in the other semi-final, the king of clay will start as favourite to retain his crown.