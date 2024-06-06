Pundit says Kylian Mbappe will now take over the candle from Messi

For a while, La Liga was a two-man show. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s individual brilliance used to dictate the fate of Barcelona and Real Madrid year in and year out, while their global appeal used to catapult La Liga’s viewership.

Even after Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, Messi remained a league icon. But with Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid, Spanish football appears on the precipice of a new era.

Football pundit hails Mbappe

At least that is what Lobo Carrasco of El Chiringuito likes to believe. In a recent show, the football pundit has submitted to Mbappe, backing him to take the candle away from Messi in the years to come.

Lobo Carrasco stated, “Mbappe will take over Messi. He is a world figure.” This sentiment highlights the potential for Mbappe to not just fill the void left by Messi’s departure from Barcelona, but to truly take centre stage in La Liga.

Can Messi become a La Liga icon? (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe, a World Cup winner at just 19, possesses generational talent. His electrifying pace, clinical finishing, and playmaking ability have already established him as a global brand.

While his fellow countryman Vinicius Junior possesses immense talent, Mbappe’s current standing transcends domestic borders.

La Liga has a tradition of creating legends, and with his arrival at the Bernabéu, Mbappe has the potential to write his name alongside the likes of Messi and Ronaldo.

The Frenchman is already one of the favourites to seal the Ballon d’Or title this year alongside the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

His undoubted talent, coupled with Real Madrid’s global reach, could thus see him become the undisputed face of La Liga for years to come.