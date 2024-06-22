Punchless Royals waste Michael Wacha’s superb return in 6-0 loss to Texas Rangers

The slumping Royals wasted an excellent performance from Michael Wacha, making his first start in more than three weeks, in a 6-0 loss to the Texas Rangers before a sellout crowd at Globe Life Field.

The Royals were shut out for the third time this season and second time on the road trip, which concludes on Sunday.

Rangers starter Jon Gray retired the first eight Royals hitters before Garrett Hampson and Adam Frazier delivered consecutive singles. But a Bobby Witt Jr. smash was knocked down by Gray, who to threw to first, and that was it for the day’s scoring opportunity.

Not the best chance. The only chance.

After the two hits, the next 17 Royals were retired until pinch hitter Nelson Velazquez punched a single through the left side with one out in the ninth. The three hits, which represented all Royals baserunners for the day, matched a season low.

The Royals have scored six runs in their last four games, and won one of them. Runs were also hard to come by for the Rangers until the eighth, when rookie Wyatt Langford belted a grand slam off Angel Zerpa.

The Royals bullpen also allowed five runs in Friday’s Game 1 defeat.

The Royals fell to 42-36 and look to avoid being swept in a series for the first time this season on Sunday.

Here are more notables from Saturday’s game...

Michael Wacha dominates ... and defense helps

Wacha was superb in his first start since suffering a fractured foot against the San Diego Padres on May 31. In five innings, he faced 19 hitters, struck out five and walked one. He worked out of a second and third jam in the second inning by getting Travis Jankowski on a slow roller.

The only mistake was a changeup to Josh Smith on a full count. Smith got just enough to push it over the wall to make it 1-0 in the fourth.

The Royals’ outfield defense kept things close most of the day. Left fielder MJ Melendez turned in one of the best catches of the season, robbing Marcus Semien of extra bases in the third inning. Melendez took off for the wall, leaped and snared Semien’s smash before crashing into the wall.

That was one Mervelous catch. pic.twitter.com/fOiAX9ZQep — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 22, 2024

It wasn’t the only outfield adventure for the Royals. In the sixth, center fielder Hampson and right fielder Frazier nearly collided in the gap on a drive by Adolis Garcia. Hampson wound up making a sliding catch with Frazier sliding by in front of him.

Dan Altavilla starts rehab

Royals right-handed relief pitcher Dan Altavilla, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a back strain, will report to Arizona and begin rehab, manager Matt Quatraro said.

“It’s a very low lat strain,” Quatraro said.

Altavilla suffered the injury during a pitch in the Wednesday’s game at the Oakland A’s. With the Royals, he’s 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA.

Altavilla, 31, is 8-8 with a 4:36 ERA in 124 games with the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Royals.

Next up for Royals

The Royals and Rangers conclude their three-game series on Sunday with a scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch. Alec Marsh (5-4, 4:37 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Royals. For the Rangers, Max Scherzer is expected to start for the first time this season.

Scherzer hasn’t pitched since Game 3 of the World Series last fall. He had offseason surgery to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, then experienced right thumb soreness during his rehab this season that team doctors later identified as a nerve issue extending to his right triceps.

“I’m ready to get back out there,” Scherzer said following his rehab start this past Saturday.