A puncher’s chance: Nash family defies the odds

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 18-year-old Troy Nash Jr. used a tough childhood to fuel him into a 15-time national champion boxer.

His father, Troy Nash Sr., coaches the top-ranked fighter, among other young boxers, with the help of a strong support system of family members and staff at the Santiago Boxing Club.

Nash Jr. ranked No. 1 in the country before turning pro in March.

He is 1-0 heading into this next match at Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston on May 3, 2024.

