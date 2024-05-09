'We have punched above our weight by four or five places'

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says he knows exactly what is required to keep the club performing in the upper echelons of the Scottish Premiership beyond this season.

The promoted Dark Blues secured a top-six finish this term and still have an outside chance of a European spot.

"I think we have really punched above our weight, probably by four or five places this season," said Docherty.

"That is down to the endeavour and workrate of the staff and players, and when you set that kind of bar you want to maintain that.

"I don’t think anybody at the start of this season gave us a chance of getting anywhere near the top six. I think it was all about survival, but we managed to tick that box and then got ourselves in the top six.

"So it is an ambition to keep us in that place but I know exactly what is required to make sure you are that team, and I would not underestimate what the players have achieved this season."