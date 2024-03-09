Punch of the century? Anthony Joshua stuns Francis Ngannou with sensational second-round knockout

Anthony Joshua took just two rounds to dispatch Francis Ngannou - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

Anthony Joshua produced a jaw-dropping second-round knockout of Francis Ngannou to put the world on notice that his desire to claim the world heavyweight crown is back within his destructive, muscular grasp.

What a statement from the former world champion. Joshua dominated the entire short dance, stunning and dropping Ngannou with a long right hand down the pipe in the opening stanza, with the Cameroonian former UFC heavyweight champion up at eight on the referee’s count.

Joshua was carefully circumventing the ring and as Ngannou switched to southpaw, looking notably to land with left and right hooks, and the Briton pounced with the most powerful of right hands.

Not getting greedy, yet not over-cautious, Joshua did not rush his work, coming out for the second round, double jabbing and keep Ngannou at bay with level changes and feints.

As the second round played out, two-time heavyweight world champion Joshua looked in complete control, a hook over the top felling Ngannou, up again at eight, with a follow-up right hand knocking Ngannou clean out, before his foe had hit the ground.

Joshua makes statement to heavyweight division: as it happened

01:10 AM GMT

‘What an amazing performance’

01:04 AM GMT

‘There is no man who can beat him’

Eddie Hearn speaks to DAZN: “I’m so proud of him. There was a lot of pressure tonight. People wondered if he lost to Francis Ngannou what would happen. He rolled the dice because His Excellency said that if we won this fight, we would fight the winner of Fury and Usyk. You’re looking at the baddest man on the planet right there, the number one heavyweight in the world, unquestionably. On this form, there is no man who can beat him in the heavyweight division.

“I told you he was going to come back and become the undisputed heavyweight world champion. There’s a brilliant fighter down there called Tyson Fury. Please beat Usyk because I promise you this, you will get the biggest fight in the history of boxing.”

12:56 AM GMT

‘I’m just here to fight’

Anthony Joshua celebrates victory after the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua speaks to DAZN: “On the road to the championship, you should always stay focussed. I thought this was something for the broadcasters to get behind. When I saw the fight with Tyson Fury I thought I want some of that. He is a great champion and this doesn’t take anything away from his capabilities. I told him not to leave boxing. He’s two fights in and he fought the best.

“The Ben Davison performance centre, I appreciate them highly. All of these guys that I worked with until this day. I’m just hungry. Stay hungry and all that good stuff.

“It only takes one shot in the heavyweight division. Joseph Parker is one of my favourite fighters, he had it tough and look at him now. I’m just doing it while I’m here and making the most of it. In five years I won’t be fighting.

“Eddie Hearn and my team will shape my future. I’m going back to my cage and when they let me out, I’ll fight again.

“The people of Cameroon, I appreciate you. Africa united, respect. Everyone here tonight, I appreciate you. Thank you to Francis Ngannou.”

12:50 AM GMT

What next?

Joshua asked if he wants the winner of Fury/Usyk next...“yes I do,” is the response. Tyson Fury watches on from ringside. There’s certainly a touch less pep in his step after seeing that punch.

Full quotes to follow.

12:48 AM GMT

AJ stands up

Got to wonder whether a return to martial arts should be on the agenda for Ngannou. He was completely outmatched there. It’s tough to get across how big that second right hand was. Commentators on the DAZN have just said they think that might have been the biggest punch they have ever seen live.

12:41 AM GMT

Here’s the moment

12:40 AM GMT

Incredible stuff

AJ has gone over to Ngannou to check he is ok. Fortunately he looks to have recovered. What a stunning, stunning punch from Joshua. He will surely wait for the winner of Fury vs Usyk now.

12:38 AM GMT

Concern in the ring

Ngannou is still receiving medical treatment in the ring. He just took two of the biggest right hands you’ll ever see in boxing.

Francis Ngannou is knocked down for the third time as Referee Ricky Gonzalez stops the fight during the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

12:34 AM GMT

Round 2: Joshua vs Ngannou

Patience is clearly the name of the game for Joshua here Ngannous can switch things up as much as he likes but he’s felt the power from Joshua now and will not quickly forget it.

Another big right from Joshua, not quite as clean as last time but if he picks his spots here you feel Ngannou will be there for the taking.

HE’S DOWN AGAIN! This time it’s the left from Joshua. NOW HE’S KNOCKED HIM OUT!!!!!

WOW! IT’S ALL OVER.

12:31 AM GMT

Round 1: Joshua vs Ngannou

Cagey start already, both fighters staying on the outside and relying more on faints than shots. Excellent right hand to the body from Ngannou has Joshua back up against the ropes, before he scores with his own straight right.

Overhand right lands for Ngannou, who switches to southpaw after just two minutes.

BANG...NGANNOU’S DOWN! What a shot from Joshua and Ngannou takes almost the entire count to get back to his feet.

What a start from Joshua.

12:27 AM GMT

Here we go...

...this is fun isn’t it. Show time in Riyadh.

12:26 AM GMT

LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE

Buffer never misses. Both men look in remarkable shape as they shed their robes in the ring.

12:22 AM GMT

AJ steps out...

Joshua emerges in a more traditional white robe. He looks focussed and so he should. This is a little to gain/lot to lose fight for him. For the first time tonight, the atmosphere is crackling nicely in Riyadh.

Anthony Joshua walks to the ring during his ring-walk prior to the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

12:20 AM GMT

Here’s Francis...

‘God’s Plan’ by Drake blares out around the arena as Ngannou walks solitary to the ring. The fact he’s even here is quite amazing but what does he have in locker against a fully motivated Anthony Joshua.

12:18 AM GMT

The head to head...

12:17 AM GMT

Franis Ngannou will emerge first...

...dressed in a delightful pink and white number. The excitement is building in Riyadh.

12:15 AM GMT

Views from DAZN

David Haye is impressed by the ‘biodynamic efficiency’ of Joshua’ punches having watched him war-up in his dressing room. Connor Benn says ‘fighting man’ Ngannou will be ready to make a statement.

12:13 AM GMT

A contrasting opinion...

...I will bow to the knowledge of Mr Davies.

Joe Parker stole that fight with Zhilei Zhang in the last four rounds - it was very close

... a draw for me

But well done Parker magnificent effort. Two fight deal so they will run it back... pic.twitter.com/yAgUg4yeLc — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 9, 2024

12:08 AM GMT

Who do you fancy?

Let us know in the comments below...

Anthony Joshua (L) and Francis Ngannou (R) pose for a photo at the weigh-in ahead of their 'Knockout Chaos' heavyweight fight at Greece in Boulevard World on March 07, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

12:06 AM GMT

Main event time

The one you’ve all been waiting for, Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou is next. Stay tuned...

12:05 AM GMT

‘Zhang is tough man’

12:00 AM GMT

PARKER WINS

Majority decision. Zhang can’t believe it. Not sure why.

11:58 PM GMT

Backstage...

It's almost GO-TIME for Francis Ngannou 🔥#JoshuaNgannou | Live Now pic.twitter.com/FYDIt7CXlV — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

11:56 PM GMT

Parker salutes the crowd...

...on the ropes. He and his team think they’ve got this.

11:55 PM GMT

Round 12: Zhang vs Parker

“He’s gotta go,” is the message to Zhang from his corner. They must feel the scorecards are against their man now. However, there is little to suggest Zhang has it in the locker. He’s standing in the middle of the ring, looking like a sitting duck for Parker.

Zhnag must let his hands go surely....it’s almost like he’s waiting for the perfect punch. This round could not have gone much better for Parker, he’s just been able to consolidate his narrow lead here.

The bell sounds...this is Parker’s fight surely.

Joseph Parker punches Zhilei Zhang during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11:51 PM GMT

Round 11: Zhang vs Parker

Championship rounds it is. Parker lands a lovely combination, taking Zhang off his balance. He’s boxing better than Zhang here, you feel this is his fight to lose now.

Crisp jabs continue to rain down on Zhang. They are having little impact seemingly but will be more than enough on the judges scorecards.

11:47 PM GMT

Round 10: Zhang vs Parker

These rounds have a familiar feel. A quick start by Zhang with a couple of big shots before Parker then ups the tempo with good scoring shots. That is going to make this fight pretty tricky to score you feel.

If Zhang loses this fight, his passivity is going to be to blame. Parker can land four or five scoring shots a round and have a good chance of stealing a round.

Zhang suddenly backing up a touch. Parker is the ascendency? Perhaps...

Joseph Parker punches Zhilei Zhang during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11:43 PM GMT

Round 9: Zhang vs Parker

A cagey round. Zhang is back to looking a little passive while Parker is more active, looking to attack the body with combinations.

He’s just a puncher Zhang in truth, there isn’t a huge amount of variety to his work but he has a weapon that few others do.

Parker lands three good rights, two to the body and one upstairs.

11:39 PM GMT

Round 8: Zhang vs Parker

Zhang lands a heavy shot and Parker is certainly stunned by that, almost bending double as he composes himself. But this time PARKER IS DOWN AGAIN, taking one knee after what looked another innocuous right from Zhang.

Zhang doesn’t go after Parkert after that. Strange. Perhaps he’s worried about gassing out that later into the fight.

Referee Michael Alexander counts down Joseph Parker after being knocked down by Zhilei Zhang (not pictured) during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Zhang has put Parker down in rd 3 busted his nose and down again in rd 8 and I have Zhang 4 points up going into 9th#zhangparker#JoshuaNgannou#KnockoutChaos pic.twitter.com/gwO9RaPIFJ — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

11:36 PM GMT

Meanwhile...

AJ throwing with VENOM backstage 💥#JoshuaNgannou | Live now pic.twitter.com/wagAsXkmq3 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

11:35 PM GMT

Round 7: Zhang vs Parker

Better work from Zhang now, in close he lands three straight shots. Parker then stumbles after taking a solid left hand right on the button. For all his hard work, Parker will know that throughout this fight he’s just one punch away from disaster.

Parker recovers well in the second half of the round. His work to the body will be noted by the judges, even if Zhang is landing the odd signature punch.

Joseph Parker punches Zhilei Zhang during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11:31 PM GMT

Round 6: Zhang vs Parker

Zhang is looking a shade passive here but the memory of that early knockdown is fading into insignificance now. He needs to produce more against a more active fighter like Parker.

Decent shot now from Zhang but Parker looks to be wearing that left hand better now. Perhaps that first one stunned him more than anything.

Not a great fight thus far if we’re honest.

11:27 PM GMT

Round 5: Zhang vs Parker

Good shot Zhang, goot shot Parker. This fight is bubbling up nicely now. The word from Parker’s corner before this round was that wanted to take the man mountain that is Zhang to the second half of this fight – the point at which his size will start to hurt.

Parker is getting into his work nicely now. He needs to use all his boxing IQ and speedier skills to wear down Zhang.

Joseph Parker punches Zhilei Zhang during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11:23 PM GMT

Round 4: Zhang vs Parker

Zhang is on his toes at the start of the round. He smells blood here, although that could be something to do with the cut on Parker’s nose.

Another heavy left lands for Zhang, there is so much power in that punch but Parker seems to have settled again. He lands a tidy combination to make sure Zhang knows he’s still there.

A beautiful combination by Parker has Zhang momentarily shaken seemingly before the New Zealander is warned after venturing low with a body shot.

More good work from Parker, he rocks Zhang with a big right. A superb comeback round.

11:19 PM GMT

Round 3: Zhang vs Parker

This is the most tactical fight we’ve seen tonight thus far, with neither fighter seemingly willing to commit to a full offensive game plan yet.

Good work to the body from Parker but then has to wear a pair of short lefts from Zhang.

And just like this PARKER IS DOWN! Massive shot from Zhang,that looked at about 50 per cent as well but was more than enough to put Parker on the canvas.

Zhang ends the round with more heavy blows. A sobering three minutes for Parker.

Joseph Parker is knocked down by Zhilei Zhang (not pictured) during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Very strong first 3 rounds by Zhang walking Parker down crowding the spave heavy body shot from southpaw Chinese fighter

Straight left Parker down in third

Zhang is 20 st 11lbs and he can bang !

Zhang up in every round and the knockown pic.twitter.com/9wHbtiT6OO — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

11:15 PM GMT

Round 2: Zhang vs Parker

Parker does well to evade a Zhang left but the threat of that punch is hanging heavy over this fight already.

Parker looks a shade uncomfortable after wearing a heavy shot to the body but recovers well, landing a nice right to the body. Zhang looks so big though that he appears to barely even feel Parker’s shots.

Zhilei Zhang punches Joseph Parker during the WBO Interim World Heavyweight title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11:11 PM GMT

Round 1: Zhang vs Parker

Zhang is a big lad that’s for sure and fighting out of the southpaw stance he’ll be looking to land heavy left hands on Parker. It’s a steady start, with Zhang trying to lure Parker into throwing and missing, thus putting him in the danger zone for that left.

The best punches of the round have come from Zhang, neat right jabs which back Parker up. The New Zealander is looking to attack the body of Zhang early on.

11:07 PM GMT

Show time

Hell of a stare down here... this promises to be a good one methinks.

11:07 PM GMT

Buffer doing his thing...

...can’t take my eyes of Fury’s suit.

Tyson Fury looks as he is interviewed by DAZN on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

11:03 PM GMT

Zhang keeping it real...

...‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen blares out around the arena as he marches towards the ring. This guy is the hardest puncher in boxing, bar none.

10:59 PM GMT

He comes Joseph Parker...

...Tyson Fury will be part of his entourage during the ringwalks. Michael Buffer takes over the ring announcing...a treat as ever.

10:56 PM GMT

Delays, delays

Small delay for this fight. Not sure why but all I can tell you is that Joshua and Ngannou will not be in the ring at 11.20pm as promised. Strap in...we’re going late team.

10:52 PM GMT

You know the joke...

A Portuguese, a geezer and Brazilian walk into a bar...

Jose Mourinho, Eddie Hearn and Ronaldo pose in Riyadh - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

10:47 PM GMT

More from GAD in Riyadh

Met up with @francis_ngannou 's chef Julia Shelley who tells me the big man "had plenty of pasta" today ahead of his fight with @anthonyjoshua #JoshuaNgannou #KnockoutChaos pic.twitter.com/cIfU7YpDv3 — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

10:43 PM GMT

On we march...

...and it’s a tasty one next. Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker for interim WBO heavyweight title.

10:41 PM GMT

‘I was putting the pressure on for the whole fight’

"I was the aggressor. I thought I done enough to win."



Nick Ball devastated after coming so close to world title glory. ☹️#JoshuaNgannou - Live now pic.twitter.com/t7VUpMIOEk — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

10:37 PM GMT

Tough one for Ball

Nick Ball thought he’d won it, his corner thought he’d won it, Frank Warren thought he’d won it. After taking so many body shots in that fight, this gut punch will hurt most of all.

Two knockdowns, no world title.

Nick Ball reacts with his coaching team after the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

10:34 PM GMT

‘He won the fight’

A simple message from Frank Warren in the ring after this fight. Warren thinks the WBC will order a re-match. Ball deserves one.

10:32 PM GMT

IT’S A SPLIT DECISION TIE

No-one’s happy. Vargas hangs on to his title but Ball might well feel aggrieved, and he’s every right to. By the end of that fight he was on top and I think he did enough to win that.

10:27 PM GMT

They both think they’ve won it...

...gut says Ball.

10:27 PM GMT

Round 12: Vargas vs Ball

What a finale we have here. Ball wins this round and he might well be a world champion. Vargas is stepping back here despite this fight being so close. Does he think he’s won it?

Ball lands with a powerful straight right and then a left jab. Vargas must let his hands go here. Ball is still running head-long into Vargas, in the manner of a man who wants to finish this fight now.

WE GO TO THE JUDGES!

Nick Ball punches Rey Vargas during the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

10:22 PM GMT

Round 11: Vargas vs Ball

Massive right hand from Ball on counter stuns Vargas again before he follows with another left hook. This workrate from Ball is extraordinary, he’s barely slowed down in this fight, if anything he’s got more aggressive.

Vargas lands a left hand but IS THEN SENT TO THE CANVAS again by Nick Ball. Could that be a fight-winning punch?

Nick Ball coming back strongly in the second half of the fight with Ray Vargas

Two knockdowns in the eighth and eleventh make it very close going into the last

Another knockdown against fatigued Vargas in the last round ... cd just win the wbc world featherweight title — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

10:19 PM GMT

Round 10: Vargas vs Ball

More good work from Ball, as he stuns Vargas with a solid left hook. If this goes to points and Ball loses, he will regret that opening five rounds big time.

Vargas lands a huge body shot, his best of the night, forcing Ball to stumble backwards. Ball responds though, swaying touch before weaving a right hand through the Vargas defences.

A very tight round.

Rey Vargas and Nick Ball exchange punches during the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

10:15 PM GMT

Round 9: Vargas vs Ball

Vargas looked completely at ease only a few rounds ago but now he’s all at sea. He narrowly evades a big right from Ball bu is constantly backing up amid relentless pressure from Ball.

Ball’s knees buckle a touch after a solid right from Vargas. The Mexican has steadied a touch in this round but you’d have to say Ball is still on top.

As the bell sounds, Ball lands again and, again, Vargas’s legs appear to buckle.

10:11 PM GMT

Round 8: Vargas vs Ball

Ball suddenly feels like the favourite. Vargas is suddenly struggling to deal with Ball’s unorthodox style having dealt with it so well over the first six rounds.

Another big left from Vargas before the Mexican again falls to the canvas, full of complaints. There’s a look in Ball’s eye now, that last round was the chink of light he needed it seems.

At the very end of the round, Ball catches Vargas as the Mexican again attempts to fall to the canvas. The referee calls it a knockdown. Another round to Ball.

Rey Vargas is knocked down by Nick Ball during the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

10:07 PM GMT

Round 7: Vargas vs Ball

Ball starts this round possibly 6-0 down on rounds. He’s going to need to start swinging before long. Can he crack with Vargas code? He lands a nice right hand before trapping Vargas on the ropes and landing some heavy blows.

The frustration appears to be more Vargas’s now and the terrier that is Nick Ball comes on strong. BIG SHOT from Ball and he has Vargas in trouble all of a sudden and he follows that with another big left hook. Vargas looks ragged all of a sudden as Ball continues his relentless progress forward.

Vargas gets in Ball’s grill at the end of the round.

10:02 PM GMT

Round 6: Vargas vs Ball

Vargas seems to be hoping to get something from the referee by continually dropping to the canvas after the collisions but as yet it’s coming to nothing.

Good work from Ball, who gets in close with Vargas against the ropes and unleashes a flurry of shots. Vargas gestures to him to come forward– he’s feeling confident here and with justification.

Be it size or quality, Vargas is a way ahead of Ball here. The man from Liverpool needs more, and quickly.

09:59 PM GMT

A celebrity guest...

'The Special One' Jose Mourinho is here! 🤩#JoshuaNgannou - Live Now pic.twitter.com/1bXpxP5f7N — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

09:58 PM GMT

Round 5: Vargas vs Ball

More of the same from Ball. It’s tough to see how he’s going to cause Vargas problems here as long as the Mexican stays disciplined.

Better now from Ball, as he lands a left hook but takes one in the chops for his trouble. Vargas is such a smooth mover, sliding out of the way as Ball careers into the danger area.

Nick Ball down 5 or 6 rds here at the halfway point vs Ray Vargas

Trying to pressure hard against the champion in the seventh...

Some success too

Vargas wobbled#KnockoutChaos #JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/aFCxeQHoBT — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

09:54 PM GMT

Round 4: Vargas vs Ball

Ball is chasing after Vargas like a mad-man, running into him from a low height. The trouble is he’s not set enough to land consistent shots and his recklessness is allowing easy pickings for Vargas.

Good jab from Ball but again Vargas responds well with a well-crafted combination to the body and head. It’s all a bit telegraphed from Ball at present and Vargas is too good to miss out.

Closer round but another for Vargas.

Rey Vargas punches Nick Ball during the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:50 PM GMT

Round 3: Vargas vs Ball

When these two step into collisions, it’s vargas coming off the better. That appears to be frustrating Ball, who is chastised by the ref after all but judo-throwing Vargas to the canvas.

Heavy shots to the body from Vargas before Ball responds with some good shots of his own. Vargas is able to throw with more abandon than Ball due to the distance from which he can launch from. Often, even if Vargas misses, the distance is too great for Ball to counter effectively.

Another round for Vargas you’d have to say.

09:46 PM GMT

Round 2: Vargas vs Ball

Vargas is controlling the range well here, meaning Ball needs to slip one of the Mexican’s shots before throwing. Good work from Ball as he gets inside and lands a smart uppercut followed by a quick jab.

Vargas responds well though, backing Ball up with a couple of heavy shots. Vargas’s corner are getting onto the ref for a couple of illegal body shots by Ball in the clinch.

Nick Ball and Rey Vargas exchange punches during the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:42 PM GMT

Round 1: Vargas vs Ball

I can’t overemphasise the height difference between these two. Nick Ball’s head bare gets above the top of ropes, Vargas towers over him.

Ball is quicker to get into his work, dominating the middle of the ring before Vargas lands a pair of heavy body shots. The referee has a word with Vargas after a low shot but he takes control of this fight in the latter half of the first round.

09:38 PM GMT

Here we go...

...the featherweight world title on the line.

09:34 PM GMT

Here come the fighters...

...all business for scouser Nick Ball. Rey Vargas less so. He’s entering the ring carrying a golden sceptre, in the company of unquestioned boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Rey Vargas enters the arena to begin his ring-walk beside a member of coaching staff and Manny Pacquiao ahead of the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:28 PM GMT

Lock and load...

Next up we have Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball for WBC featherweight title. Have a look at the height difference here...

Rey Vargas (L) and Nick Ball (R) pose for a photo during the weigh-in ahead of their Knockout Chaos' WBC featherweight title fight at Greece in Boulevard World on March 07, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:22 PM GMT

Rubbing shoulders with the stars

The king of Lets Get Ready To Rumble will be letting the voice purr in the ring shortly.

MB is 80 years young in November

He has been doing this 40 years and tells me he still gets nervous

Here's my interview with him for @Telegraph @TelegraphSport https://t.co/PQt66bYrex pic.twitter.com/jmwKqMqZea — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

09:19 PM GMT

He landed it...

What a performance from Israil Madrimov.

Israil Madrimov celebrates victory over Magomed Kurbanov (not pictured) with a backflip during the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Israil Madrimov celebrates victory over Magomed Kurbanov (not pictured) with a backflip during the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Israil Madrimov celebrates victory over Magomed Kurbanov (not pictured) with a backflip during the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Israil Madrimov celebrates victory over Magomed Kurbanov (not pictured) with a backflip during the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:15 PM GMT

Post-fight interview

Madrimov is replying to questions in a melange of Russian, English and Arabic. Tough to transcribe. Let’s just say he’s delighted.

Eddie Hearn calls the winner an ‘animal’ and a ‘new Gennady Golovkin’. He calls out Terrance Crawford of all people.

Israil Madrimov poses for a photo whilst holding the belt with Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, following victory over Magomed Kurbanov (not pictured) after the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:12 PM GMT

Decent way to celebrate...

The backflip from Israil Madrimov 😮‍💨😮‍💨#JoshuaNgannou - Live Now pic.twitter.com/3vV2iQT0dO — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

09:10 PM GMT

Your winner...

...and the new WBA world super welterweight champion, Israil Madrimov. Dare I say there was shade of Gennady Golovkin about that performance...

Israil Madrimov looks on during the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:08 PM GMT

Round 5: Madrimov vs Kurbanov

Massive exchange from the pair, both landing big right hands and the shots start to reign down more regularly. Kurbanov is starting to look more comfortable but is soon on the back foot after taking a massive left hook from Madrimov. He challenges Madrimov to come back for more but that was a big shot and he clearly felt it.

Moments later....THE REFEREE STOPS THE FIGHT. Madrimov has stopped Kurbanov and there’s no argument from the loser.

What a performance from Madrimov.

09:04 PM GMT

Round 4: Madrimov vs Kurbanov

Madrimov’s corner want more from him despite the fact he’s thrown double the amount of punches to his opponent so far. The pair exchange decent shots but take them well – you can’t see conditioning or toughness being a problem here.

A big cheer goes up around the arena. Is it for the boxers? No. Rather the fact that Jose Mourinho has just taken his seat ringside.

Kurbanov catches Madrimov with a big left, his best punch of the fight so far, but Madrimov walks him down and lands his own straight right.

Israil Madrimov punches Magomed Kurbanov during the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09:00 PM GMT

Round 3: Madrimov vs Kurbanov

Kurbanov comes close to landing his first big shot of the fight but he’s still a little off the pace here. Madrimov gets in tight and lands successive short hooks to Kurbanov’s face, before the latter eats a big overhand right from Madrimov.

Kurbanov is swinging at fresh air right now.

08:56 PM GMT

Round 2: Madrimov vs Kurbanov

Madrimov with a big right hand, right on the button but Kurbanov doesn’t blink. He then lands again, a big overhand right following a solid jab to the body. Impressive from Madrimov.

Kurbanov seems a little off the pace at the moment. He is a counter-puncher and therefore might be waiting for a Madrimov mistake. He doesn’t get one there and instead catches a Madrimov short left hook to the chops.

Magomed Kurbanov punches Israil Madrimov during the WBA World Super Welterweight title fight between Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

08:52 PM GMT

Round 1: Madrimov vs Kurbanov

Madrimov looks the bigger of the two here. Broad across the shoulders in comparison to the wirey Kurbanov. Cagey in the opening stages as two intelligent fighters look go about their work.

Nice left hand from Madrimov briefly knocks Kurbanov off his feet, he looks the busier of the two and lands another solid shot, this time with the right.

That’s Madrimov’s round for sure.

08:49 PM GMT

Fight details

This one will be 12 rounds and for the vacant WBA super welterweight championship. Plenty think this might well be the fight of the night. We shall see...

08:46 PM GMT

Nice touch

‘Can’t Stop’ by the Red Hot Chillie Peppers for Israil Madrimov as he enters the ring.

08:45 PM GMT

Elsewhere...

08:44 PM GMT

Here comes...

...Magomed Kurbanov, who hails from the same Dagestan region of Russia as MMA stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev among others.

08:36 PM GMT

Away from Riyadh...

The news will not have past you by that Mike Tyson is returning to ring aged 57. He will face off against a man 30 years his junior in YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul, in a fight on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas and live streamed on Netflix.

Dubious if I say so myself but...it sells, so I shall have to keep my tongue somewhat.

Read the full story HERE.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson addresses a press conference at the start of the shooting of his new action movie, 'The Bunny-Man,' in Turin, Italy

Jake Paul speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, Netflix announced Thursday, March 7, 2024

08:32 PM GMT

Next up...

...we have a clash of undefeated light middleweights Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov.

08:22 PM GMT

‘What a story’

A great night for Mark Chamberlain. What a fine victory, but what a story of how he came to fight on this card. He was on his way home from the building site in Kent a couple of months ago, and had a facetime from Frank Warren.

Warren was at His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh’s farm in Riyadh. Eddie Hearn was there, too, and they were finalising Joshua vs Ngannou. It was just hours after the Day of Reckoning and His Excellency told Warren and Hearn that Chamberlain was one of his favourite fighters, and wanted him on this card.

So came the call moments later. Chamberlain’s reply to Warren on getting the call ? “I’m driving Frank, I’ll call you back in 10 minutes....”

Luckily, Warren was able to interject and stop Chamberlain hanging up. Minutes later, Chamberlain agreed with alacrity and the rest is history. Hence, Chamberlain thanking the Minister in his post fight interview....

08:19 PM GMT

Ugly...

...for Gavin Gwynne. The picture says it all.

Gavin Gwynne reacts to defeat after the WBA International Lightweight title fight between Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

08:11 PM GMT

Dominance

That was a punishing four rounds for Gavin Gwynne. From the first second, Gwynne really felt Chamberlain’s power and in the end his corner made the right decision.

Chamberlain looks a coming force in the lightweight decision.

Mark Chamberlain punches Gavin Gwynne during the WBA International Lightweight title fight between Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

08:10 PM GMT

Round 4: Chamberlain vs Gwynne

‘Are you okay Gav?’ is the question from Gwynne corner at the break between rounds. He does not look at it as the swelling starts to slide down his face from the top of his eye.

Credit to Gwynne though, he’s throwing hard here but doesn’t look to have the power to really trouble Chamberlain. Everything Chamberlain is throwing is coming off here. This is getting ugly now.

AND IT’S OVER! the towel is thrown by Gwynne’s corner and rightly so you’d have to say.

THUNDER CHAMBERLAIN WINS! ⚡



A fourth round stoppage over Gavin Gwynne 🔥#JoshuaNgannou - Live Now pic.twitter.com/eADY3jjTEB — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

08:05 PM GMT

Round 3: Chamberlain vs Gwynne

The doctor has a quick look at Gwynne’s eye before that round. You feel he has to throw now beacuse he’s not going to have eight more rounds of swelling in that eye.

After a minute the referee wants another look. Gwynne is on borrowed time here. This is a pummeling so far, with Chamberlain firmly is his groove. His varied attack is proving too much for GHwynne, who looks all at sea.

Gavin Gwynne walks to the corner with a cut to his right eye on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

08:01 PM GMT

Round 2: Chamberlain vs Gwynne

Chamberlain is landing excellent shots here and Gywnne is suffering. He looks ragged early on. He’s just trying to work Chamberlain down but the Portsmouth man is too clever, sliding out of trouble before landing shots of his own.

Every time Gwynne looks to be gaining some momentum he eats another big shot. I’m fairly sure that right eye is nearly completely closed already.

07:58 PM GMT

Round 1: Chamberlain vs Gwynne

Chamberlain, fighting out of a southpaw stance, will be hoping to catch Gwynne with a big left hand early on. It’s he who is on the front foot in the opening minutes.

A big uppercut lands on Gywnne and that may have caused an issue to the left eye. It’s cut and the swelling is noticeable already. There’s no real defence from Gwynne and his face looks like it’s already seen ten rounds. Chamberlain was dominant in that opening round.

Mark Chamberlain punches Gavin Gwynne during the WBA International Lightweight title fight between Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

07:54 PM GMT

Seconds out...

...here we go.

07:51 PM GMT

Fight details

This one is 10-rounds and for the vacant WBA international lightweight title.

07:48 PM GMT

Tuuuunnneee

Very, very, very good from Mark Chamberlain. He’s coming to the ring to the dulcet tones of ‘Get Up Offa That Thing’ by James Brown. Fully in my wheelhouse.

07:47 PM GMT

Next bout..

..is minutes away. Here come the ring walks for Mark Chamberlain and Gavin Gwynne.

07:41 PM GMT

Atmosphere questions...

We are still some way from the main event in Riyadh, so perhaps this is a little harsh but the atmosphere feels pretty dead at present. Hoping it picks up significantly as this card gets towards the business end. Loud house tunes the order of the day present.

Full disclosure, that is just my impression sat in London. Should anyone in Riyadh want to dispel that, please do reach out.

07:36 PM GMT

Joshua facing a ‘freak’

David Haye, part of DAZN’s team in Riyadh tonight, stresses the need for Joshua to approach this fight properly tonight. He says if Joshua sits back and allows Ngannou to wrap him with shots he will have a problem. “Ngannou is a freak,” Haye says, before confirming he did have the Fury/Ngannou fight for the MMA legend when the pair met last October.

07:33 PM GMT

The champ

Justis Huni is now the WBO international heavyweight champion after that points win over Kevin Larena.

Justis Huni poses for a photo with the belt after victory against Kevin Lerena following their WBO Global Heavyweight Title fight on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

07:28 PM GMT

The key number...

By my count we’re now up to number six on the tally of pre-fight Joshua/Ngannou montages. Some better than others...I’ll leave it at that.

07:25 PM GMT

‘There’s no such thing as good timing when someone dies’

We would normally transcribe these quotes but thoguht it was worth seeing the reaction of Kevin Larena, who just lost to Justis Huni in Riyadh, a day after the death of his mother.

Paying tribute to his late mother ❤️



Incredibly brave from Kevin Lerena. pic.twitter.com/BVdeEjlYMn — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

07:23 PM GMT

‘Joshua is a genuine superstar’

Interesting to read the thoughts of Anthony Joshua’s trainer Ben Davison in the run-up to this fight. Remember, Davison was the man who worked with Tyson Fury all the way up to his first fight with Deontay Wilder.

Read our full interview with Davison HERE.

Ben Davison, trainer of Tyson Fury looks on during a press conference ahead of the heavyweight match against Tom Schwarz at BT Sport Studios on May 13, 2019 in London, England

07:16 PM GMT

Next up...

We have an all-British clash as Mark Chamberlain faces Gavin Gwynne. The pair will have to go some to beat the quality of that last fight. What an excellent start to proceedings in Riyadh.

07:11 PM GMT

Away from boxing..

Left field perhaps but went for an early evening of culture in Duriyah before fistic Friday night

The perfect pre amble.

Art Biennale Riyadh

It really is Big Time here@RiyadhSeason#KnockoutChaos #JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/lfZR1rsw6s — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

07:08 PM GMT

Justis Huni beats Kevin Lerena...

...by unanimous decision. The right decision but you’d have to say that Larena exits that fight as the crowd favourite.

JUSTIS HUNI WINS!



Overcoming a huge scare in the final round of action against Kevin Lerena 💪#JoshuaNgannou - Live Now pic.twitter.com/ZnTaTQ8w4U — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

07:07 PM GMT

Stay with us...

We’ll see if we can get some video from that last round. Truly fantastic from Larena.

07:06 PM GMT

Round 10: Huni vs Lerena

Larena needs to start this round quickly and he does so, landing a good left that has Huni on his back foot but he needs a stoppage to realistically win this fight.

WOOOOOOOWWWW! Larena lands a massive shot on Huni. His legs are all over the place. Can Larena finish this? He continues to land big shots but he might not have enough gas left to get the knockdown.

Sensational final round but I think Huni will have this on points. In the end he did well to survive that onslaught.

07:01 PM GMT

Round nine: Huni vs Lerena

Huni looks to have taken the upper hand here. His shoulders look relaxed and he appears ready to finish the job. Larena meanwhile needs to find something but he appears to be running on empty with a round and a half to go.

Big shot from Huni rocks Larena and his corner and calls for him to step forward again. However, two big breaths from the Australian suggest he might well be feeling the pace as well.

06:57 PM GMT

Round eight: Huni vs Lerena

Biiiigggg left hand from Huni. This fight is still anyone’s and thus both will need to remain positive in these draining final rounds. Larena looks tired again and Huni’s physical size disparity is starting to show. A lovely head-body double has Larena breathing hard, before the Australian pushes his South African opponent off him as he looks for a clinch.

Justis Huni punches Kevin Lerena during the WBO Global Heavyweight Title fight between Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

06:54 PM GMT

Our man in Riyadh

Just been into the v vip for a coffee and @Tyson_Fury showing off his suit to @Queensberry tv accompanied by @parisfury1 #JoshuaNgannou #KnockoutChaos pic.twitter.com/JuTZlnadOs — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) March 8, 2024

06:53 PM GMT

Round seven: Huni vs Lerena

Larena gets Huni’s hands up high after a succession of heavy, straight left hands crash into the Australian’s face. Great comeback after an excellent Huni effort in the sixth round.

However, he’s quickly on the backfoot again. Is he feeling the pace a touch here. He doesn’t appear to be able to maintain his work beyond 30-second spurts.

06:49 PM GMT

Round six: Huni vs Lerena

This fight is in the balance. Good shots exchanged as we enter the second half of this fight. To their credit the work from both remains pretty neat in what has been a fairly tough fight.

Blood streams from the nose of Larena as Huni looks to step on the accelerator. Lovely left ot the body is followed by a superb straight right by Huni.

That was his best round of the fight by some distance.

Justis Huni looks on during the WBO Global Heavyweight Title fight between Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

06:45 PM GMT

Round five: Huni vs Lerena

Huni’s little feints and fakes are causing Larena a bit of an issue but the South African looks better in this round. The constant bouncing and dancing from Huni will cause fatigue before long and he’s not making Larena pay for these misses.

Larena traps Huni on the ropes and lands a good left hook and solid shot to the body in quick succession. Tough round to call.

06:41 PM GMT

Round four: Huni vs Lerena

Larena looks to get in close and work the body of Huni slightly more after advice from his corner. He momentarily has Huni trapped but a rapid one-two combination frees the Australian and he quickly goes on the offensive. Huni’s defensive work has really stepped up here.

Kevin Lerena punches Justis Huni during the WBO Global Heavyweight Title fight between Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

06:37 PM GMT

Round three: Huni vs Lerena

Huni gets into his work early in round three. He’s moving better all of a sudden, pivoting smartly after a decent shot to the body. Larena meanwhile looks slightly more ragged. After a chaotic start to this fight, that was better from Huni. More controlled work and certainly his round.

06:33 PM GMT

Round two: Huni vs Lerena

Larena wobbles Huni and follows up another good left hand with more hammering blows. For a moment, Huni looks like a sitting duck but he recovers, landing a decent uppercut with Larena against the ropes.

More good work from Larena and Huni looks seriously shaky. In fact, his legs look gone for a moment but Larena looks to have quickly punched himself out there, allowing Huni to recover and land some good shots of his own.

Great round.

Justis Huni punches Kevin Lerena during the WBO Global Heavyweight Title fight between Justis Huni and Kevin Lerena on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

06:29 PM GMT

Round one: Huni vs Lerena

Good early work behind the jab from Huni but Lerena is the man coming forward, unleashing a series of vicious left hooks from his southpaw stance. Larena, remember, is fighting just a day after the death of his mother and it’s he would lands the cleaner shots in the opening round.

06:26 PM GMT

Huni vs Lerena

The fighters are in the ring for the next fight on our undercard. Justis Huni, from Australia, faces Kevin Larena from South Africa in a 10-round fight for the vacant WBO global heavyweight championship.

06:22 PM GMT

‘He could get tagged like I did’

More from Tyson Fury: “I’m looking for an explosive fight. If Joshua uses the jab and moves his feet, he’ll win comfortably but if he gets involved he could get tagged like I did.

“I should have probably used my jab more and danced around him but I tried to jump in with the big power shots. I was having a lot of success early with the one-two and he was taking them to his credit. I then got greedy and ended up on the seat of my a---. But that’s boxing.

“The one thing I will say is, with his limited boxing experience, he doesn’t really the ability to set more shots up after he’s landed and hurt someone, like an elite level boxer.”

06:17 PM GMT

Prediction time...

Some of the biggest names in the sport – Amir Khan, Eddie Hearn, Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang among others – have offered their pre-fight assessments of tonight’s main event.

Read those HERE and then let us know how you think the fight will go in the comments below.

06:10 PM GMT

So painfully on brand

Tyson Fury...reserved as ever when it comes to sartorial choices on a fight night. He claims he’s ‘bring sexy back’, in a ringside interview with DAZN.

Tyson Fury walks to his seat prior to the Heavyweight fight between Roman Fury and Martin Svarc on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

06:07 PM GMT

Next up...

We have Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena in what, for the latter, is set to be an emotional occasion following the death of his mother just yesterday.

“Today I lost the strongest woman I have ever known,” Lerena said via social media. My mom fought tirelessly as a single mom to raise us, and her strength and determination will forever inspire me.

“Even in her final moments, she fought until the very end. She fought with all her might. Mom, I love you. I will carry on your warrior spirit. Tomorrow night, I will fight in your honour because you were a lion and you raised a lion.

“Your fight lives on in me, and I will always carry your strength with me. Rest peacefully in God’s kingdom.”

06:04 PM GMT

Ngannou’s incredible story

If you have not already familiarised yourself with Francis Ngannou’s remarkable life story, I implore you to so now. It is quite astounding that a man who was living on the streets of Paris not a decade ago now finds himself in this position.

Read Gareth A Davies’ exclusive interview with the 37-year-old Cameroonian HERE.

05:55 PM GMT

Already this evening...

We’ve seen Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Roman, take his career record to 4-0 with a points victory over Martin Svarc. Tyson, as ever, attracted plenty of camera time sat ringside.

Roman Fury looks on during the Heavyweight fight between Roman Fury and Martin Svarc on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris Fury are seen ringside during the Heavyweight fight between Roman Fury and Martin Svarc on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

We’ve also seen a sensational first-round stoppage from Louis Green in his All-British clash with Jack McGann. Just feast your eyes on this...

MONSTER FIRST ROUND KO! 🤯



Louis Greene lights up the #JoshuaNgannou undercard! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AyCQQNRFYA — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 8, 2024

05:47 PM GMT

AJ vs Ngannou betting offers

The highlight of the undercard is Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker for the WBO interim heavyweight title. There’s no need to wait, you can take advantage of these AJ vs Ngannou betting offers throughout the event in Riyad.

05:46 PM GMT

The undercard in full

The following fights are still to take place ahead of tonight’s main event:

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker for WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball for WBC featherweight title

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

Already completed:

Louis Greene stops Jack McGann via stoppage

Ziyad Almaayouf beat Christian Lopez Flores via decision

Roman Fury beat Martin Svarc via decision

Andrii Novytskyi beat Juan Torres via knockout

05:40 PM GMT

Joshua vs Ngannou start time

Tonight’s main event is scheduled to start around 11.20 UK time but as ever with boxing, plans can change.

05:38 PM GMT

Welcome to Riyadh

Anthony Joshua takes the next step in a journey that he hopes will return him to the very peak of the heavyweight division this evening as he faces former UFC superstar Francis Ngannous in a 10-round bout in Riyadh.

His defeat of Otto Wallin in this same arena in December was the most convincing performance of Joshua’s career since he knocked out Kubrat Pulev in December 2020 and led many to wonder whether a tilt at a world title would soon be incoming.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have business to attend to first before that question can be answered and in the intervening period, Joshu has opted to face off against a dangerous opponent in Ngannou.

The one-time UFC heavyweight champion gave Fury all he could handle when the pair met in October last year, even sending the WBC heavyweight champion to the canvas before losing via a split decision.

That performance did plenty to underline Ngannou’s credentials as a boxer and make tonight’s fight far from just the money-making spectacle many assumed the Fursy-Ngannou fight would amount to.

“They spoke about this fight before and I said: ‘No, it’s a gimmick,’” Joshua said of the 10-round boxing bout. “It’s not something I thought was right, crossing over when I’m chasing heavyweight glory. But when they saw what happened with Ngannou against Fury, this opportunity presented itself again. I never turn down a challenge and we can now get rid of the word ‘gimmick’.

“I looked at MMA crossing over into boxing as a gimmick. But I can now see certain MMA fighters can box – and he’s [Ngannou] one of them. I see him as someone who is serious about boxing. When I saw his fight with Fury I thought: ‘He knows what he’s doing, he can handle himself.’ Lots of people say he won that fight and I thought this is a great challenge for me because I need to figure out more about myself.”

The undercard in Riyadh is already well underway and we will bring updates throughout the evening, with the main event scheduled to get started around 11.30pm.

