Punahou, Saint Louis run to repeat titles in state track and field

Freya Carlsen races to the finish to help Seabury Hall win the girls 4x800 relay.

Maui High School's Kiera Sam Fong won the girls shot put on Saturday. She won the discus title on Friday.

Mililani's Robbey Navarro, right, gets the baton from Joshua McLellan in the boys 4x800 relay.

Timothy Wallace of Mililani goes over last hurdle to win the boys 110 hurdles.

Punahou's Lulu Uluave placed second in the girls shot put on Saturday. She was runner-up in the discus on Friday.

Sometimes people leave the "and field" part off when talking about track and field. But the non-running events were the biggest keys in the Saint Louis boys' and Punahou girls' successful state championship defenses at the HHSAA/Island Movers meet Saturday at Mililani High School.

The Crusaders got 36 of their 74 points in the jumps and throws. The Buffanblu girls also won with 74 points, with 26 in the field events. 'Iolani was second in the girls meet with 50 points, while the host Trojans scored 59.40 for second in the boys competition.

The Punahou girls also got 26 points in the hurdles. That was just part of the excitement on the track, as the oval featured close races, a new record in the boys' 400 meters and two distance runners nearly catching legends from decades ago.

"Honestly, I turned off my phone so I didn't keep track (of the score)," Saint Louis coach Alika Fonseca said as the Crusaders put the finishing touches on their repeat with a second-place finish in the meet-concluding 4×400 relay. "But I'm just very proud of all these guys, and how they showcased their talent — especially this year when there is so much talent all over the meet."

The Crusaders' Josiah Fetui ran a leg on that 4×400 that finished second to Punahou, but his biggest contribution was scoring 28 of a possible 30 points in the jumping events. It wasn't easy as a lightning delay forced him to hustle across the football field to and from the high jump and long jump pits.

"It was unexpected and definitely difficult," Fetui said. "With the triple jump you really gotta lock in on all three phases, and then having to switch to the high jump mode."

He won the long jump Friday with a leap of 22-3.25, and scrambled Saturday to win the triple jump with 43-11, and place second in the high jump at 6-4.

The Punahou girls were coached by Jordan Oue this year, in place of the legendary Duncan MacDonald, who is on a sabbatical.

"I haven't texted him yet," Oue said. "I think he will be happy with the results. It comes down to the girls. They all did a great job. And we've got great assistant coaches."

Le Jardin led early with 20 points to 16 for Punahou, but the Buffanblu steadily pulled away from everyone, as did Saint Louis in the boys meet.

The 4×100 was a key for the Crusaders, as Jahren Altura came back from the disappointment of being edged by Jalen Keller of Kalaheo at the tape in the 100 to anchor the winning relay team.

"Hanalei (Heresa) stepped up, so did Amar (Brooks) and Sytyn Lasconia," Altura said. "I had the confidence to get back (after the 100). Coach helped me get my get-back quickly."

Saint Louis has now won the 4×100 in every state meet since 2018.

Campbell's boys led before the running started Saturday with 20 points. The Sabers won both of the weightman events, with Tnias Tavale throwing the discus 158-2, after Lautaimi Manuma put the shot 52-3 on Friday.

But the Crusaders negated that with the jumps and were deeper in the running events.

Kelsey Carvill covered 17-8 in the long jump for Le Jardin's second gold, after Charli Kennedy broke the state meet record she set last year on Friday with a 5-8 in the high jump.

That gave Le Jardin a brief lead with 20 points to 16 going into Saturday.

Lulu Uluave's second in both the shot and discus got the Buffanblu off to a good start.

Then Punahou grabbed the lead in the first running event, with six points for third in the 4×800 relay.

It's a new event in the state meet, so when Seabury Hall's Freya Carlsen, Layne Millen, Isabella Grossman and Kailana Hagan won in 9:51.38, they set a state record.

"It's the first time the four of them ran the event together in competition," Carlsen said.

"You just have to trust your pace, and trust your teammates," Carlsen added.

The Buffanblu scored big again a few minutes later, as Nala Stojadinovic won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.69, just edging Mid-Pacific's Destiny Look at the tape in a personal record for both. Stojadinovic added 6 more points for third in the 300 hurdles, which Look won in 44.08.

Kalani's Yuta Cole's distance double was among the individual highlights, as he blasted to a meet record of 3:55.19 in the 1,500. At first, it was thought Cole's effort might have eclipsed Kurt Mench's 4.09.5 hand-timed mile from 1970, because the clock at the finish line read 3:53.96 finish for Hanta. But the time on the clock was slightly fast, according to meet officials.

It was working correctly, though, when Keon Preusser of 'Iolani also chased history, winning the 800 meters in 1:52.69. It's the second fastest in state meet history behind only Radford's Joey Bunch, who ran a hand-held time of 1:51 in 1983.

After winning the 3,000 in a personal record 8:59.17 — like the 1,500, running most of it by himself — Cole talked about the challenge of making it to the end of a long distance alone.

"You're just trying to keep going as fast as you can to the finish, resisting the temptation of just collapsing on the track because of the pain," he said. "You just want that part that tells you to keep going to win against the part telling you to just give in."

Sean Connell of Kaiser set a meet record of 48.28 in the 400, besting the 48.66 of Punahou's Bennett Valencia in 1997. Kai Strawn, also of Kaiser, was second in 48.88.

Island Movers Track and Field Championships

At Mililani

Team Standings

Girls

1. Punahou 74

2. 'Iolani 50

3. Mililani 48

3. Radford 48

5. Le Jardin 32

5. Mid-Pacific 32

7. Kamehameha 27

8. Seabury Hall 26

9. Campbell 24

10. Maui 21

11. Hilo 18

11. Konawaena 18

13. Kalaheo 15

14. Leilehua 14

15. Kamehameha-Maui 11

16. Waiakea 10

16. King Kekaulike 10

18. Kaiser 8

19. Hawaii Prep 7

19. Waimea 7

21. Roosevelt 6

22. Moanalua 4

22. Maryknoll 4

23. Kauai 4

25. Kapaa 2

25. Kalani 2

26. Kealakehe 2

27. Lahainaluna 2

29. St. Anthony 1

Boys

1. Saint Louis 74

2. Mililani 59.40

3. Campbell 54

4. Kaiser 37

5. 'Iolani 34

6. Punahou 32.40

7. Kalani 28

7. Kalaheo 28

9. Roosevelt 18

10. Kamehameha 16

11. Moanalua 15.40

12. Waiakea 14

13. Baldwin 13

14. Radford 12.80

15. Kapaa 12

15. Farrington 12

17. Island 8

17. Aiea 8

18. Kihei Charter 8

20. Kahuku 7

21. Konawaena 6

22. Keaau 5

23. Castle 4

23. Leilehua 4

24. Hawaii Prep 4

25. Kapolei 4

26. Kamehameha-Maui 3

27. Kamehameha-Hawaii 2

28. Maui 1

28. Laupahoehoe 1

29. Waimea 1

30. McKinley 1

31. Hawaii Baptist 1

32. Waipahu 1

32. Kealakehe 1

Individual Results

Friday

Girls Discus Throw

1. Kiera Sam Fong, Maui 136-8; 2. Lulu Uluave, Punahou, 128-8; 3. Eva Kulihaapai, Roosevelt, 125-9; 4. Sinalei Tuitele, Kamehameha, 119-3; 5. Ohawai Manuel, Kamehameha, 114-62; 6. Ginger Sconfienza, Maui, 113-6.

Boys Shot Put

1. Lautaimi Manuma, Campbell, 52-3; 2. Kalei Harbottle, Kamehameha, 51-5; 3. Jacob Maneafaiga, Farrington, 51-4; 4. Javian Goo, Kapolei, 50-8.50; 5. Isaako Sopoaga, Kaiser, 49-8.50; 6. Aizley Lakalaka, Maui, 49-0.

Boys Long Jump

1. Josiah Fetui, Saint Louis, 22-3.25; 2. Bryson Boyea-Quiton, Aiea, 21-4.75; 3. Nash Burkhart, Kapaa, 22-4; 4. Sean Randall, Keaau, 21-2.25; 5. Jayden Grevious, Moanalua, 21-2.25; 6. Dane Kellner, Punahou, 20-11.50.

Girls Triple Jump

1. Kendall Henningsen, Radford, 38-8.50; 2. Julia Carmona, Mililani, 37-6.50; 3. Laulea Ah Mook Sang, Punahou, 35-11.75; 4. Avalee McGuire, Kamehameha, 35-9.75; 5. Samantha Abernathy, Kamehameha-Maui, 35-8.25; 6. Maya Pacarro, Kamehameha, 35-6.

Girls Jump

1. Charli Kennedy, Le Jardin, 5-8; 2. Destiny Look, Mid-Pacific, 5-6; 3. Olivia Holmquist, Kalaheo, 5-4; 4. Elaina Head, Hawaii Prep, 5-4; 5. Anika Wida, Punahou, 5-2; 6. Kanoe Haneberg, Kapaa, 5-0.

Boys Pole Vault

1. Shelbey Cabais-Fernandez, Waiakea, 14-10; 2. Kana'i Gibson, Kamehameha, 14-4; 3. JJ Panglao, Baldwin, 13-10; 4. Luke Kaneshiro, Castle, 13-4; 5. Toma Brock, Baldwin, 13-4; 5. Keegan Gantala, Kamehameha-Maui, 13-4; 5. Tallen Soi, Waiakea, 13-4.

Saturday

Boys Discus Throw

1. Tnias Tavale, Campbell, 158-2; 2. Blaze Hedani, 'Iolani, 156-2; 3. Kilinahe Aki, Farrington, 154-4; 4. Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole, Saint Louis, 154-0; 5. Pau Spencer, Kamehameha-Maui, 153-6; 6. Timote Kupu, McKinley, 151-4.

Girls Shot Put

1. Kiera Sam Fong, Maui, 42-7.50; 2. Lulu Uluave, Punahou, 39-2; 3. Serenity Lepaga-Telona, Campbell, 38-7; 4. Jerrell Mailo, Mililani, 38-1; 5. London Barboza, Kamehameha, 36-8.50; 6. Malenaite (Mele) Sake, 'Iolani, 36-5.

Girls Long Jump

1. Kelsey Carvill, Le Jardin, 17-8; 2. Julia Carmona, Mililani, 17-5.25; 3. Destiny Look, Mid-Pacific, 17-5.25; 4. Maya Pacarro, Kamehameha, 16-11; 5. Myesha Graham, Leilehua, 16-10.25; 6. Kanoe Haneberg, Kapaa, 16-6.25.

Boys Triple Jump

1. Josiah Fetui, Saint Louis, 43-11; 2. Amari Branch, Campbell, 42-11.50; 3. Michael Robinson, Radford, 42-3.25; 4. Sumo Stubblefield, Saint Louis, 42-2; 5. Mikhail Brooks, Mililani, 41-10; 6. Sean Randall, Keaau, 41-1.50.

Boys Jump

1. Matis Aguilar, Roosevelt, 6-4; 2. Josiah Fetui, Saint Louis, 6-4; 3. Nash Burkhart, Kapaa, 6-0; 4. Pierce Parker, Radford, 5-10; 4. Darius Holden, Moanalua, 5-10; 4. Michael Robinson, Radford, 5-10; 4. Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas, Punahou, 5-10; 4. Brandon Gorham, Mililani, 5-10.

Girls Pole Vault

1. Analissa Paresa, Waiakea, 12-0; 2. Allie Kennedy, Kamehameha-Maui, 11-2; 3. Charli Kennedy, Le Jardin, 10-8; 4. Sienna Boughen, Moanalua, 10-8; 5. Kaya-Alani Smith, Punahou, 10-2; 6. Kiana Downs, St. Anthony, 10-2.

Girls 4x800m Relay

1. Seabury Hall (Olivia Aoki, Freya Carlsen, Layne Millen, Isabella Grossman) 9:51.38; 2. Hilo 9:53.10; 3. Punahou 9:57.98; 4. 'Iolani 10:00.04; 5. Kalani 10:10.43; 6. Hawaii Prep 10:12.74.

Boys 4x800m Relay

1. Mililani (William Howard, Luke Anderson, Joshua Doherty-Sapsis, Robbey Navarro) 8:05.28; 2. 'Iolani 8:06.77; 3. Punahou 8:07.12; 4. Kihei 8:15.28; 5. Radford 8:21.18; 6. Waiakea 8:23.16.

Girls 100m hurdles

1. Nala Stojadinovic, Punahou, 14.69; 2. Destiny Look, Mid-Pacific, 14.69; 3. Aliyah Taba, Waimea, 15.37; 4. Maya Pacarro, Kamehameha, 15.40; 5. Maya Yoshimura, Punahou, 15.51; 6. Jazmin Fillmore, Konawaena, 15.73.

Boys 110m hurdles

1. Timothy Wallace, Mililani, 14.36; 2. Edward Silliman, Island , 15.19; 3. James Medeiros, Baldwin, 15.24; 4. Tai Demura-Devore, Punahou, 15.45; 5. Reece Poscablo, Roosevelt, 15.47; 6. Boston Thomas, Punahou, 15.56.

Girls 100m

1. Amelia Stebe, Radford, 12.36; 2. Violet Schaut, Konawaena, 12.37; 3. Mia Shepard, 'Iolani, 12.45; 4. Ja'lyn Deichert, King Kekaulike, 12.58; 5. Myesha Graham, Leilehua, 12.60; 6. Malia Rose Harvey, Maryknoll, 12.64.

Boys 100m

1. Jalen Keller, Kalaheo, 10.91; 2. Jahren Altura, Saint Louis, 10.92; 3. Sean Connell, Kaiser, 11.03; 4. Jayden Grevious, Moanalua, 11.06; 5. Kai Strawn, Kaiser, 11.08; 6. Madden Soliai, Kahuku, 11.16.

Girls 1500m

1. Isabella Grossman, Seabury Hall, 4:54.72; 2. Ashlyn Jacobsen, Campbell, 4:54.88; 3. Maila Healing, 'Iolani, 4:56.38; 4. Kaitlyn Bitterman, Mililani, 4:57.26; 5. Amelie Loomis, Kalaheo, 4:58.21; 6. Eve Cody, Kalaheo, 5:00.77.

Boys 1500m

1. Yuta Cole. Kalani, 3:55.19; 2. Thomas Rosenbalm, Mililani, 4:04.78; 3. Ari Smith, Campbell, 4:05.69; 4. Payton Mukkada, Mililani, 4:11.13; 5. Cooper Edward John, Radford, 4:11.61; 6. Xan Waialeale, Hawaii Baptist, 4:12.02.

Girls 4x100m Relay

1. Punahou (Haley-Scott Recarte, Kelsey Ann Sato, Meigan Li, Emily Sparks) 49.35; 2. Mililani 49.41; 3. Kamehameha 50.14; 4. Leilehua 50.16; 5. Maryknoll 50.74; 6. Kalaheo 50.75.

Boys 4x100m Relay

1. Saint Louis (Jahren Altura, Madden-Rush Ahuna, Amar Brooks, Sytyn Lasconia) 42.30; 2. Kalaheo 42.51; 3. Kahuku 42.56, 4. Mililani 42.93; 5. Konawaena 43.23; 6. Punahou 43.30.

Girls 400m

1. Mia Shepard, 'Iolani, 56.36; 2. Violet Schaut, Konawaena, 56.49; 3. Amelia Stebe, Radford, 57.02; 4. Aileah Villatora, Kauai, 57.26; 5. Mercedes Armstrong, Lahainaluna, 58.66; 6. Kealoha Baricuatro, Kamehameha-Maui, 58.98.

Boys 400m

1. Sean Connell, Kaiser, 48.28; 2. Kai Strawn, Kaiser, 48.88; 3. Maximilian Even, Punahou, 49.68; 4. Zamontae Miller, Leilehua, 50.09; 5. Noa Wong, Punahou, 50.34; 6. Tazein Sykes, Laupahoehoe, 50.66.

Girls 300m hurdles

1. Destiny Look, Mid-Pacific, 44.08; 2. Laulea Ah Mook Sang, Punahou, 46.65; 3. Nala Stojadinovic, Punahou, 46.74; 4. Camryn Smith, Radford, 47.03; 5. Kahena Samura, Hawaii Prep, 48.16; 6. Kendra Knapp, Waimea, 48.87.

Boys 300m hurdles

1. Diamond Hanohano-Patushin, Campbell, 39.12; 2. Tyler Grune, Kalani, 39.37; 3. Sytyn Lasconia, Saint Louis, 39.39; 4. Reece Poscablo, Roosevelt, 39.54; 5. Timothy Wallace, Mililani, 40.11; 6. Jaiden Sams, Waimea, 40.55.

Girls 800m

1. Kekaihulali Halpern, Hilo, 2:16.02; 2. Kimberly McCoy, Kaiser, 2:19.84; 3. Kelsey Carvill, Le Jardin, 2:20.09; 4. Maila Healing, 'Iolani, 2:21.45; 5. Sophia Timoshchik, Mililani, 2:23.39; 6. Peyton Basilio, 'Iolani, 2:27.09.

Boys 800m

1. Keon Preusser, 'Iolani, 1:52.69; 2. Robbey Navarro, Mililani, 1:56.03; 3. Michael Joshua Keli'i Pri, Saint Louis, 1:58.19; 4. Enzo Queirolo, Kihei, 2:00.15; 5. Devin Pang, 'Iolani, 2:01.51; 6. Joshua McLellan, Mililani, 2:01.81.

Girls 200m

1. Mia Shepard, 'Iolani, 25.33; 2, Amelia Stebe, Radford, 25.58; 3. Ja'lyn Deichert, King Kekaulike, 25.93; 4. Deiona Carter, Mililani, 26.01; 5. Myesha Graham, Leilehua, 26.08; 6. Malia Rose Harvey, Maryknoll, 26.19.

Boys 200m

1. Jalen Keller, Kalaheo, 22.17; 2. Jayden Grevious, Moanalua, 22.26; 3. Kai Strawn, Kaiser, 22.30; 4. Amari Branch, Campbell, 22.75; 5. Matis Aguilar, Roosevelt, 22.90; 6. Sean Connell, Kaiser, 22.91.

Girls 3000m

1. Ashlyn Jacobsen, Campbell, 10:39.01; 2. Kaitlyn Bitterman, Mililani, 10:44.98; 3. Isabella Grossman, Seabury Hall; 10:49.59; 4. Eve Cody, Kalaheo; 10:50.64; 5. Elisa Childers, Kealakehe, 10:53.92; 6. Amelie Loomis, Kalaheo, 10:55.08.

Boys 3000m

1. Yuta Cole, Kalani, 8:59.17; 2. Thomas Rosenbalm, Mililani, 9:02.31; 3. Ari Smith, Campbell, 9:03.48; 4. Drake Fricke, Hawaii Prep, 9:03.49; 5. Shane Tominaga, Waiakea, 9:07.04; 6. Payton Mukkada, Mililani, 9:10.03.

Girls 4x400m Relay

1. Radford (Camryn Smith, Georjiena Torres, Amelia Stebe, Kendall Henningsen) 4:02.80; 2. 'Iolani 4:02.85; 3. Punahou 4:03.51; 4. Leilehua 4:07.79; 5. Mililani 4:07.80; 6. Konawaena 4:07.80.

Boys 4x400m Relay

1. Punahou (Noa Wong, Davis Ott, Ryan Correa, Christopher Baldemor) 3:23.87; 2. Saint Louis 3:24.00; 3. 'Iolani 3:24.59; 4. Konawaena 3:28.65; 5. Kaiser 3:28.66; 6. Kealakehe 3:28.90.