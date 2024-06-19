Pumpkinvine Ride returns for 24th annual event

Jun. 16—GOSHEN — With riders visiting from as far away as Chicagoland and even Iowa, a time-honored cycling event returned to Goshen and Elkhart County Saturday.

Getting underway at 7 a.m., with a 2 p.m. set finish time, the 2024 Pumpkinvine Bike Ride offered riders a choice between a 24-mile ride, a 37-mile ride, and 50-mile and a 100-mile, the later of which went as far as Constantine, Michigan. As of noon about 500 participants had signed up, and volunteers were also on hand to sell caps, T-shirts and other items.

Melissa Vought is a board member of the Friends of the Pumpkinvine, which sponsored the event. She served as a coordinator for the staging area of the rides, at Commercial Building A of the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Vought said the event is now in its 24th year.

"It would have been our 26th year, except for two years off for COVID," she said.

Vought said the ride was originally developed as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Pumpkinvine.

"It's our biggest fundraiser of the year," she said.

This year's theme, she said, is celebrating the recent completion of 17 miles of additional Pumpkinvine trail.

"This is actually the culmination, the end of our celebration week," she added, with the celebration week having started with last week's First Fridays event in downtown Goshen.

Riders filed back into the fairgrounds after completing the various rides, and were treated to ice cream from Country Lane Bakery and pie from The Chief.

"It's great," said rider Chris Rennert, Elkhart. "It's a nice, well-supported ride, with friendly volunteers."

Rennert's wife, Melissa, was also there.

"It's perfect riding weather," she said.

Adrienne Maurer, Fort Wayne, and Max Chu, Mishawaka, were also with the Rennerts for the ride, and took in ice cream and pie when they were done.

"Every epic ride should end with pie," Maurer said.

Although a seasoned rider himself, Saturday was Chu's first time taking part in the Pumpkinvine Ride.

"I come over here all the time to ride," he said. "It's an excellent trail."

Thomas Gebe, Joliet, Illinois, took part in the ride.

"It was a good time," he said of the 37-mile ride, which means riding to and from Shipshewana.

Elizabeth David, Maysville, Iowa, which is in the Quad-Cities area, also rode the Shipshewana run.

"It went pretty well," she said.

The Pumpkinvine Trail connects Ox Bow Park, Abshire Park, Krider World's Fair Garden as well as the fairgrounds, as well as networks with the Maple City greenway and the Trails of Middlebury. To learn more, visit pumpkinvine.org.