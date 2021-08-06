Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Are Coming This Fall (Because of Course They Are)

Mike Pomranz
·2 min read
Pumpkin Spice Flavor Cup Noodles container
Pumpkin Spice Flavor Cup Noodles container

Nissin Foods

One day, society may reflect on its past and wonder, Why were we so obsessed with pumpkin spice? Is it really that exciting, this mix of gourd and flavorings? But apparently, that won't be happening in 2021.

Every year, companies revel in rolling out bizarre pumpkin spice products: We've seen Pumpkin Spice Spam (2019), Kraft Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese (2020), and Pumpkin Spice Humus (2014), just to name a few. So will we get a pumpkin spice reprieve this year? We're only at the start of pumpkin spice season, and Cup Noodles has already told us, no, the seasonal madness will continue. Get ready for Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice.

More than just a random stab at the pumpkin spice craze, Cup Noodles maker Nissin Foods says they decided to launch the fall-flavored product in celebration of Cup Noodles' 50th anniversary. "After 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good," Jaclyn Park, vice president of marketing for Nissin Foods USA, said in the announcement. "Product innovation is at the core of the Cup Noodles brand, and we are excited to launch our first-ever limited-edition flavor that is sure to cause a stir. You just have to try it!"

But don't run out to try it just yet. Though pumpkin spice products seem to get released earlier and earlier each year, Nissin says their Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice won't actually be hitting store shelves until late October — when it will be available exclusively at Walmart.

As for what it will taste like, Cup Noodles clarifies that, unlike their standard cup, "this fall-inspired creation is saucy, not soup-based." They continue, "Made with a special pumpkin seasoning that's the perfect blend of sweet, savory and spiced, these saucy noodles are ready with just a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave."

To be honest, for all the shock Nissin probably wants us to feel, so many brands have done the bizarre pumpkin spice thing before that this new Cup Noodles actually sounds pretty straightforward. That is, until they drop this final bomb on us: "For the full pumpkin spice experience, top it with whipped cream." Alright, Nissin, now you've thrown me for a loop — and I'm suddenly envisioning sweet potato casserole with marshmallows. I guess the mystery will be solved in October — assuming we're not all pumpkin spiced out by then.

