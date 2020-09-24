Pump the brakes on bashing Detroit Lions rookie Jeff Okudah. Here's why

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The Free Press is unlocking this story for all readers after publishing it Sept. 23 exclusively for subscribers. Here's how you can subscribe and gain access to our most exclusive Detroit Lions content.]

Jeff Okudah did not evoke memories of other cornerbacks taken in the top five of recent drafts in his NFL debut Sunday, but the rookie’s first game experience was not nearly as bad as some have made it out to be.

Okudah started and played all 73 defensive snaps in the Lions’ 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He led the Detroit Lions with seven tackles and got beat on the game’s longest pass play, but viewed as a starting point for what should be a long career, there still was plenty to like.

“It’s hard to take a look at (Sunday’s) game and really think that there was anybody that obviously stood out in a positive way,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “From that aspect, I think there’s a lot of plays on the field that we all need to do a better job of, including Jeff. I thought he did a good job of playing within the game, and certainly there’s some plays out there that we would like to do better than he did yesterday and improve upon. But first game, a lot coming at him from different directions and great players out there on the field, so that was positive from that aspect of it, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

By my count, after re-watching the all-22 film of every Lions defensive play, Okudah played 39 snaps of pass coverage, with the vast majority of those coming at the left cornerback position.

The No. 3 pick of April’s draft, Okuah split his time between what appeared to be press man and off (or zone) coverage. He allowed six completions on nine passes thrown his way for 96 yards, and did not record a pass breakup.

Those numbers do not include a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers caught for a 6-yard loss. Rodgers appeared to be targeting Okudah’s man, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, on an out route on the play.

The good

View photos Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a pass in front of Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah during the second half at Lambeau Field on Sept. 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wis. More

Let’s start with what Okudah did well Sunday.

The first instinct when a cornerback makes seven tackles is to think the opposing offense is targeting him, but that was not exactly the case. Okudah was billed as a solid tackler coming out of Ohio State, and he showed a willingness to contribute as a run defender against the Packers.

Three of Okudah’s seven tackles came on running plays, including a big hit on Jamaal Williams in the second quarter when he could have easily stayed home and left the tackling to linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Okudah appeared to have outside containment responsibilities on the perimeter on the play, and was not reckless pursuing the ball.

I saw one running play in which Okudah took a false step inside and put himself in a bad position on the edge, allowing former Lions right tackle Rick Wagner to knock him back with a pulling block on a toss play. Otherwise, Okudah earned a plus grade as a run defender.

View photos Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball while being chased by Duron Harmon (26) and Jeff Okudah (30) of the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sept. 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wis. More

