Puma Reveals a Star-Studded Ad Featuring Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann and Others Dedicated to UEFA Euro and Copa América

Puma revealed its first worldwide brand campaign in 10 years in April, an effort titled “Forever. Faster. See The Game Like We Do.” Now, with the UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa América approaching quickly, the German athletic giant has debuted the second chapter.

In a statement Wednesday, Puma said there will be two spin-offs of this brand campaign — for Euro and Copa — where it will tell the story around its top soccer athletes. This new chapter, the brand explained, “shows how speed is important in football and beyond.”

Further explaining the concept, Puma said the campaign “means to see sports and sports culture differently and ultimately win in a way only the fastest can. In a way only Puma can.”

The effort, Puma stated, will be communicated across social media, TV, public relations, out of home and points of sale globally, and both the two short films and supporting creative assets will feature Antoine Griezmann, Christian Pulisic, Memphis Depay, Neymar Jr. and others. Additionally, Puma stated it will also soon present dedicated brand videos and creative assets for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“We are dedicated to enhancing our brand’s presence through a comprehensive media strategy that blends traditional channels with innovative technologies to engage our consumers. Our efforts will specifically emphasize social media, leveraging our team of ambassadors and influencers. Additionally, we will explore new mechanisms to create exciting experiences,” Puma vice president of brand and marketing Richard Teyssier said in a statement.

Max Pollack, co-founder and managing partner of Matte Projects, the partner agency for this brand campaign, added, “Working with Puma to redefine their powerful brand promise ‘Forever. Faster.’ has been a defining experience for Matte. We are honored to collaborate with such a trusting and forward thinking partner, and especially with their leadership as we shape this new platform together. Game changers win by seeing the game differently. This is something that we believe to our very core, and we’re excited to see Puma fully embrace this ethos to win the year of sport.”

The UEFA Euro 2024 begins June 14 and comes to an end July 14, while the 2024 Copa América will take place from June 20 to July 14.

