Puma 'Forever.Faster. — See The Game Like We Do' Campaign, Photos

Puma has unveiled its new “Forever. Faster. – See The Game Like We Do” campaign, the brand’s first worldwide campaign in 10 years. The video and images released on Wednesday aim to position Puma as the fastest sports brand in the world. LaMelo Ball, Jack Grealish, Breanna Stewart, Neymar Jr. and Shericka Jackson are some of the athletes included in the project.

“Our new global brand campaign is Puma’s biggest marketing investment ever,” said Richard Teyssier, VP brand and marketing, via statement. “It is the first time that Puma has one single message – Forever. Faster. – throughout the entire year and across all performance categories such as Football, Running, Basketball and Handball. The holistic brand message is emotional and distinctive to make sure it connects and resonates with our target consumers.”

“Forever. Faster. – See The Game Like We Do” will be communicated across the entire media mix, including social media, TV, PR, and points of sale worldwide. See photos below.

LaMelo Ball stars in “Forever. Faster.” campaign.

Breanna Stewart in “Forever. Faster.” campaign

Jack Grealish in “Forever. Faster.” Campaign

Christian Pulisic stars in “Forever. Faster.” campaign

Shericka Jackson stars in “Forever. Faster.” campaign

