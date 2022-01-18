PUMA announces three new styles of LaMelo Ball’s signature sneaker

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
PUMA announces three new styles of LaMelo Ball’s signature sneaker
In this article:
LaMelo Ball’s stardom continues to blossom on and off the court.

As Ball’s game on the court looks to hit All-Star levels this season, so does his shoe game.

On Tuesday, PUMA basketball announced three new silhouettes of LaMelo’s signature shoe, the MB.01, are set to be released next month.

The ‘Buzz City’ style will release on Feb. 2 while the ‘Rick and Morty’ and Grey and Red’ styles will drop on Feb. 18.

Check out LaMelo’s new kicks below.

