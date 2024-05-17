Pullman falls to Clarkston in district semifinal game

May 17—At times, the softball field at Clarkston's Lincoln Middle School was more reminiscent of a scene from the recent blockbuster sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two" than the stage for a Washington 2A district semifinal game.

A steady wind whipped up clouds of dirt into the faces of pitchers and field players, but the Bantams' defense held strong with zero errors Thursday against the visiting Pullman Greyhounds.

Their offense was pretty good too in the 12-1 victory that sent Clarkston to Saturday's championship game on a 10-game winning streak.

"Our team has done great all year just coming out ready to go," Clarkston coach Kristin Wilson said. "We kinda came out a little bit flat in warmups and then the girls just took the field, they turned it around and they came out ready to hit. They played solid defense (too) which is kinda what we're known for is our defense."

Miller, Broemeling pile up 7 RBI

Clarkston (19-2) scored seven of its 12 runs off the big bats of sluggers Joey Miller and Murray Broemeling.

Four of those runs came on back-to-back at-bats in a five-run second inning.

First, Broemeling hammered a line-drive single to left field to score Brooke Blaydes and Aneysa Judy for a 4-0 lead.

Then Miller delivered the hit of the game with a soaring, three-run home run over the center field wall for a 7-0 Clarkston advantage.

Broemeling added a hard ground ball through the left side an inning later to score three more runs — two of them credited to a Pullman error — to bump the lead up to 11-1.

"Each time we do that, our girls get more and more fired up and it just pushes them to get more," Wilson said.

Broemeling finished with three RBI, two hits and two runs; Ryann Combs added two hits and drove in two; and Miller tallied four RBI and a pair of runs.

Miller, the Bantams' catcher, also showcased her arm strength on the final out of the game when she picked off Sammi Turner's steal attempt at second base with a pinpoint throw to shortstop Judy.

"She can hit home runs, she's doing great all season, then she throws out that girl at the end," Wilson said. "Couldn't ask for a better ending."

Clarkston pitcher Emma McManigle picked up the win in the circle, striking out seven batters and allowing just one run in five innings.

For Pullman, something to build on

For the Greyhounds (8-12), their 2023 season with a young roster that featured just two seniors offers something to build on.

Ella Ferry, Turner and Sophie Armstrong all singled for Pullman in Thursday's contest.

Armstrong, also the team's starting pitcher, is one of two departing seniors along with Veronica Bean.

"We continued to get better every single day," Pullman coach Brooke Dahmen said. "I think we got the momentum going forward that we're going to continue getting stronger every year."

Clarkston bound for championship

Clarkston will face Shadle Park (15-6) of Spokane in the district championship at noon Saturday back at Lincoln Middle School.

Both teams will advance to next week's 2A state tournament.

"The pressure is kinda off (since) we're going to State," Wilson said. "Still want to get that 'W' on Saturday and just want the girls to have a good time. These kids are doing so great."

Pullman 001 00—1 3 5

Clarkston 255 0x—12 10 0

Sophie Armstong, Kinsey Rees (5) and Taylor Cromie; Emma McManigle and Joey Miller. W—McManigle, L—Armstrong.

Pullman hits — Ella Ferry, Armstrong, Sammi Turner.

Clarkston hits — Ryann Combs 2 (2B), Murray Broemeling 2, Joey Miller (HR), Leah Copeland, Brooke Blaydes, Keeley Ubachs, Kirsten Phillips, Aneysa Judy.

