Pulling becomes first female driver to win F4 race

Abbi Pulling is racing in both the British Formula 4 and F1 Academy series this season [Getty Images]

Abbi Pulling has become the first female driver to claim victory in a British Formula 4 race.

The 21-year-old started on pole position and remained in the lead until the finish at Brands Hatch in Kent on Sunday.

Victory for Pulling follows her recent double success in Miami in the all-female F1 Academy championship, which she currently leads.

Pulling, who has secured seven podium finishes across the Academy and Formula 4 this season, said she was aiming to make history.

"I competed in this championship a couple of years ago and my aim was to break that record and be the first female to stand on the top step," Pulling told ITV.

"I have finally done it.

"I think it shows what F1 Academy is doing. It's bringing up female participation and there's just such a buzz now around women in motorsport and bringing more participation and licence holders in.

"I definitely think I've matured a lot as a driver and I think I've put things in perspective a lot."