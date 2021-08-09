Pulliam brings campaign for governor to Coos Bay

Aug. 8—Are you tired of COVID-19 lock downs? Do new mask mandates have you worried? Stan Pulliam says if the answer to those questions is yes, it's time to do something drastic in Oregon — elect a Republican as governor.

Pulliam, who serves as mayor of Sandy, was in Coos Bay on Saturday to talk to Republicans about his upstart campaign for governor, saying it is time for Oregon to give a different viewpoint a chance.

"This mask thing has me really pissed off," he said to a crowd of about 60 people, none wearing a mask. "I don't care where you are on vaccines. But, I'll tell you this, I have yet to watch the science movie on the pandemic where the vaccine comes out and the movie keeps going."

Pulliam told the crowd enough is enough.

"It's unbelievable to me we stand here a year and a half after COVID started and we're looking at more lockdowns," he said. "No more."

While his protests about COVID covered much of his speech, Pulliam said Oregon needs real leadership in many areas.

"People should be waking up," he said. "Our schools are ranked last in almost every category. So, where's the power? The power is in the Oregon teacher's unions. That's where the power is. For the first time, we have people across the board who are saying, 'Whoa.' The lights are on."

Pulliam said as mayor of his hometown of Sandy, he met with business owners last year during the middle of the lockdowns. He said the stories he heard pushed him to run for governor.

"We watched as the governor pulled the rug out from under them," he said. "You look in their eyes and they're scared. It's Christmas time. They can't get Christmas presents under the tree."

Pulliam said one big difference between himself and the Democrats who might run for governor is he is out meeting the people.

"We have a governor right now who is stowed away in the governor's mansion and not talking to people," he said. "She's afraid to come here. We've got to do something that hasn't been done in this state in over 40 years and that's put a conservative in the governor's office."

During his talk, Pulliam talked about many of the big issues facing the state.

"We have massive homelessness, we have riots in Portland on a nightly basis, we have a defund the police movement going around the state," he said. "I think some of this stuff is just common sense. People have had enough. As I travel around Oregon, what I consistently hear is we're sick and tired of politicians in Oregon forcing their beliefs on the rest of us."

If he was elected governor, Pulliam said he would return power to local authorities.

"Why would anyone know more about what to do in Coos Bay than the people of Coos Bay," he said. "That's why we need policies coming out of Salem giving power to city councils, county commissioners and school boards."

While Oregon is considered a safe state for Democrats, Pulliam said that could change quickly.

"People are awoken," he said. "We talk a lot about being woke. Let's talk about being awoken. Main Street business owners have been awoken. Rural Oregonians throughout this state have been awoken. We have an opportunity in Oregon to take our state back. People are ready."

Pulliam said the opportunity for conservatives is greater than just the governor's seat.

"I'm a big advocate of school choice," he said. "This is the opportunity. People are unenrolling their kids from public schools. That will hurt the school, and they have to pivot. The money should absolutely follow the children, and the parents should have to opportunity to enroll their children wherever they want."