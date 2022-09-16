Who will pull an upset in Week 2? The NFL Total Access crew makes their predictions
The #49ers have officially listed George Kittle as 'questionable' again, though this time it comes with a little more optimism.
The NFL season is a highlight for football fans and fans from all over come out to see their teams battle on the field. Lets take a look at which stadiums are the loudest.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
A Mitch Wishnowsky extension! #49ers
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 2 showdown with the Bears in the home opener at Lambeau Field.
After playing just seven offensive snaps this past Sunday in the Giants' win over Tennessee, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes says it actually comes as no surprise that WR Kadarius Toney is not heavily involved in the game plan.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top receiver plays. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
The Packers only scored seven points against the Vikings, but the Bears defense is taking them as seriously as ever ahead of Sunday Night Football.
Former NFL quarterback J.T. OSullivan explained why Trey Lance gives the 49ers the best shot at winning the Super Bowl over Jimmy Garoppolo.
Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports joined NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys" to break down Steelers RB Najee Harris' fantasy outlook for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Raiders will be without 3 of their starters Sunday vs Cardinals
Will the Patriots bounce back and beat the Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL season? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for this matchup.
One of the Patriots' most impressive streaks -- the longest of its kind in the NFL currently -- could end Sunday in Week 2.
The Patriots added a couple new players to their latest Week 2 injury report released Thursday.
Sorting out all the possibilities for the Detroit Lions offensive line while dealing with injuries to Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson in Week 2
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz further explained why he was so unimpressed with Trey Lance's first start -- and loss -- of the 2022 NFL season.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what Wilson’s hand signals meant. “If you [more]
Matt Gay made a sarcastic reaction to the NFL fining the Rams kicker $5,000 for a uniform violation in the season opener, his pants not covering his knees.
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 2. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)