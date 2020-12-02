Pulisic Watch: USMNT, Chelsea star dangerous, if a bit rusty, in Sevilla

Pulisic Watch: American winger Christian Pulisic returned to Chelsea’s starting lineup in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League group decider at Sevilla, leaving on a rare yellow card with the Blues ahead 2-0.

Pulisic took four shots in 67 minutes, seeing two blocked, one saved, and one wide of the mark.

[ MORE: Latest Raul Jimenez injury update ]

The 22-year-old USMNT star also took his first yellow card in a Chelsea shirt and just the sixth of his young but established career.

Pulisic Watch

27′ — The American drives the left with a 40-yard dribble, getting into the box to open up a left-foot shot that was blocked out for a corner.

29′ — Pulisic drives the left in a similar fashion, deprived of a second shot by a Sergi Gomes slide tackle.

30′ — He’s got the ball again, feinting right and going to left to earn another corner with a deflected shot.

31′ — Takes the ball outside the 18 and plays Emerson Palmeiri wide, the Italian’s invitation intercepted by Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor.

43′ — Pulisic slides into the legs of Oscar Rodriguez and sees a yellow card for his troubles. Cautions are rare for Pulisic, who has just six yellows in 202 senior appearances between club and country.

Christian Pulisic had some very bright moments for Chelsea in the first half of #CFC's #UCL match v Sevilla, but how's this for a stat: The American's yellow card was his first since May 11, 2019 with Dortmund. He's also not been cautioned in 34 #USMNT caps. #SEVCHE — Nicholas Mendola (@NicholasMendola) December 2, 2020

54′ — Callum Hudson-Odoi slides a ball through the six but the American finds his route to the back post cut off and the chance goes for nothing, though the Blues would score with a minute.

Story continues

61′ — The Pulisic-Giroud chemistry is real, and the American takes a heavy touch of a clever 1-2 with the Frenchman and sees his cross blocked for another corner.

65′ — Pulisic sees another shot blocked out for a corner, the margins fine and the player maybe just a bit off in technique but not instincts; The American was finding spaces all day.

Americans Abroad!

Jesse Marsch, ‘superb’ Salzburg set up huge Champions League... Tyler Adams on USMNT hopes, Leipzig position, recruiting Yunus Musah Pulisic Watch: USMNT star returns from injury, subs in for Chelsea

Follow @NicholasMendola

Pulisic Watch: USMNT, Chelsea star dangerous, if a bit rusty, in Sevilla originally appeared on NBCSports.com