Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform v. Leicester?

Christian Pulisic started in Chelsea’s huge Premier League win against Leicester City, as the Blues took a big step towards a top four finish.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Pulisic, 22, has been rotated in and out of the starting lineup by Thomas Tuchel with an intense Premier League top four battle, run to the UEFA Champions League final and this FA Cup run all wedged together.

The American winger started and played the full 90 minutes against Leicester and helped Chelsea get on the front foot from the start, as he went close to scoring on a couple of occasions, won plenty of fouls and was a threat on the right wing.

Here’s a look at how Pulisic performed with minute-by-minute analysis, as the USMNT star put on a good show and dug deep just when Chelsea needed it.

Latest USMNT news

MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch Promotion playoffs: Bournemouth, Swansea seize slim leads in leg 1 Championship playoffs: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Christian Pulisic watch: Minute-by-minute analysis

4th minute: So close to scoring, as Ben Chilwell’s cross from the left just skipped by as he slid in at the back post. Has started on the right wing.

7th minute: A good run down the right to set up an attack for Chelsea.

9th minute: Linked up well with Kante and had a shot deflected just over.

10th minute: Surged towards goal and played it wide to Azpilicueta and his cross almost found Werner.

15th minute: Ran into the box and skipped away from one challenge, but whistled for a foul on Luke Thomas. Looked like Thomas slipped.

17th minute: Fouled by Soyuncu, who slipped as he went in for the challenge. Pulisic was trod on.

26th minute: Set free down the right, ran into the box and just as he was about to cross, Ndidi tackled him. Got the ball out wide to Azpilicueta moments later, but then lost the ball.

31st minute: Got the ball but couldn’t combine with Werner.

39th minute: Almost snuck in at the back post to finish a deflected shot, but Leicester cleared.

Story continues

43rd minute: Mason Mount charged free and played the ball into Pulisic, but Schmeichel saves his low shot with his foot. A goal kick is given.

54th minute: Quiet start to the second half as Chelsea took the lead, then sat back.

59th minute: Flicked the ball to Apzilicueta but gave it away.

63rd minute: Popped up on the left wing for a while as he often likes to go.

68th minute: Combined with Kovacic but the latter couldn’t connect the pass.

73rd minute: Linked up well with Mount, but the latter overhit his pass.

74th minute: Hacked down by Ndidi to win yet another foul.

85th minute: Played in by Werner and dribbled into the box, but Leicester cleared the ball. Pulisic looked frustrated.

96th minute: Won a free kick late on as Chelsea secured the win. Celebrated wildly at the final whistle. Ran himself into the ground.

Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform v. Leicester? originally appeared on NBCSports.com