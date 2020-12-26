Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform v. Arsenal?

Christian Pulisic was a frustrated figure for most of Chelsea’s defeat at London rivals Arsenal, as the USMNT star was played on both flanks and made plenty of surging runs.

Pulisic, 22, played the full 90 minutes and was a rare bright spark as Chelsea put in a sluggish display to lose at their struggling rivals.

Here’s a look at how Christian Pulisic fared for Chelsea at Arsenal on Boxing Day.

Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic for Chelsea v. Arsenal

1st minute: Started on the right wing and was back doing plenty of defensive work.

9th minute: Made a wonderful surging run from deep as he ran at the heart of Arsenal’s defense and looked for a one-two but it didn’t come.

12th minute: Another surging run forward as he turned away from Granit Xhaka and was taken out 30-yards from goal. From the free kick he won, Mason Mount clipped the post.

18th minute: Made a defensive block which went out for a throw in.

27th minute: Not seeing a lot of the ball as Arsenal kept the ball well, so was moved back out to his favored position on the left wing.

31st minute: Got on the ball on the left and cut inside, then laid it off for Mount who smashed wide.

40th minute: As Chelsea go 1-0 down, he was moved back to the right wing. Really struggling to get on the ball.

47th minute: Back out on the left flank for the second half as Timo Werner was subbed out. Almost got on the end of a wonderful cross from half time sub Callum Hudson-Odoi. Good run.

52nd minute: Got on the end of an Arsenal mistake in the box but slipped as he hit a shot and it was blocked.

55th minute: Clipped in a ball to Mount but Arsenal cleared, as moments later Chelsea went 3-0 down.

59th minute: Won a free kick as Bellerin fouled him, but Mount smashes high and wide.

63rd minute: Drifted inside to try and get on the ball. Moments later a pass to him was overhit and he complained and threw his arms out in frustration.

66th minute: Jinxed inside the box and crossed for Kante but Leno claimed the loose ball.

70th minute: Clattered by Lacazette as he looked for a foul, but didn’t get it.

81st minute: Barely touched the ball as Chelsea did not mount a late charge. Kept making runs centrally, but was getting very little service.

82nd minute: Made a surging run down the left flank but Joe Willock dispossessed him with a great tackle. Moments later he crossed but couldn’t find anyone. He keeps on working.

85th minute: Pulisic played it to Hudson-Odoi who crossed for Abraham to chest home and make it 3-1.

88th minute: Popped up against centrally and played it wide for James who had a cross deflected wide for a corner.

89th minute: The American whipped in a fine cross which Thiago Silva headed wide. Superb delivery.

92nd minute: Popped up and started an attack, but then couldn’t get on the end of it. His frustrated smile said it all.

95th minute: Wriggled free and had a chance as the commentators praised him as one of Chelsea’s only positives from a shocking display.

