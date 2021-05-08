Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. Manchester City?

MANCHESTER — Christian Pulisic is on fire for Chelsea right now, and he played a huge part in a superb comeback win at Manchester City as the Blues took a huge step towards a top four finish..

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The USMNT forward, 22, has been pivotal in Chelsea reaching the final of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, plus pushing them into the top four, and he had a hockey assist and was a huge threat in the second half at City.

Here’s a look at how Pulisic performed at Etihad Stadium, as City will have to play a lot closer attention to him in the Champions League final.

Latest USMNT news

Juventus boss Pirlo on USMNT’s McKennie: ‘He lost weight; needs... USMNT plan to rotate roster with World Cup qualifying in mind USMNT to play Costa Rica in post-Nations League friendly

Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic

1st minute: He started on the right side of the 3-4-2-1.

2nd minute: Fouled by Benjamin Mendy to win a free kick.

9th minute: Had a lot of defensive work to do. Dropped deeper to lay it off.

11th minute: Fouled, again. This time by Rodri. Went on a dribble out wide.

19th minute: A good run forward leads to a chance for Werner, who looked like he was offside, but a set piece situation comes to nothing. Tried to get on the ball and sneak in-behind Ake, but the City center back handled his threat well.

25th minute: Ake nipped in and took the ball and Pulisic. The American wanted a foul, but nothing was given. Tuchel was livid on the sidelines.

29th minute: Played in by Werner on the edge of the box, and tried to set up Alonso but the Chelsea man got his run all wrong.

34th minute: Smart turn and touch but Chelsea caught in possession and City broke.

41st minute: Flicked a header forward under pressure from Ake. Couldn’t get involved in the game.

47th minute: Tried to squirm away from the City midfield but found it tough to get the ball in dangerous areas. Dropped deeper and deeper.

Story continues

59th minute: A few good runs and touches on the right flank as he cut inside. Chelsea and Pulisic pushed hard for an equalizer. He is a growing influence in the game.

60th minute: Ziyech tried to find him on the edge of the box but Ake put him off. Moments later he lashed a shot way over from a good position.

63rd minute: Involved in Chelsea’s equalizer as he played the ball out to Azpilicueta who crossed for Ziyech to arrow home. Hockey assist.

73rd minute: Brilliant turn and run towards goal, as he was fouled but the referee played advantage. Caused havoc after switching to a central attacking role.

85th minute: Turned centrally and kept an attack going.

90th minute: Hacked down by Gabriel Jesus. Won another free kick.

Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. Manchester City? originally appeared on NBCSports.com