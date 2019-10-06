Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star get perform for Chelsea?

SOUTHAMPTON — Christian Pulisic was back on the field for Chelsea on Sunday, as he came on as a second half sub in their 4-1 win at Southampton.

The USMNT star arguably did more in his 15 minutes or so on the pitch at St Mary’s than he has in his last few displays.

Here’s how Pulisic performed in his first minutes in the Premier League since August 31.

79th minute: Pulisic comes on to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi. Willian applauds him onto the pitch as he lines up on the left wing. Hudson-Odoi played superbly for Chelsea.

81st minute: Back on the edge of his own box defending, as he shuts down a passing lane.

82nd minute: Makes a run on the edge of Saints’ box and is demanding the ball.

83rd minute: Gives the ball away to Ward-Prowse. Then gives away a free kick by pulling Ward-Prowse back.

84th minute: Clever turn and pass to Kovacic, as Pulisic continues to be involved.

85th minute: Pops up on the left flank and again plays a tidy ball down the line to Kovacic.





89th minute: Drops inside and turns before delivering a perfect assist for Michy Batshuayi to score. This is Pulisic’s fourth assist of the season, which makes him Chelsea’s assist leader.

90th minute: With the final action of the game he bursts over the top, collects a throw-in and wins a corner for Chelsea.

Full time: Pulisic celebrates with Jorginho, Batshuayi and others, as Chelsea’s coaching staff all celebrate with him in front of the away fans. This feels like a big moment in Pulisic getting more minutes moving forward, despite Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Mason Mount all playing well.