Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. Leeds?

Christian Pulisic made his first Premier League start for Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea played away at Leeds United on Saturday.

Pulisic, 22, started on the right wing in a hybrid wing-back role as Chelsea switched between a 3-4-2-1 and 4-2-3-1 formation depending on when they were in and out of possession.

The USMNT star started well but faded as the game wore on and look disappointed to be subbed off in the second half.

Here is an in-depth look on how Pulisic performed.

1st minute: Started on the right flank as a hybrid wing-back.

5th minute: Doing a lot of defensive work, struggling to get involved.

7th minute: Ran down the wing and crossed for Havertz, who couldn’t bundled the ball home. Great wing play.

10th minute: Dropped deep. Played a one-two as Leeds tried to clear, but they almost scored a bizarre own goal as the ball deflected and hit the crossbar. Caused problems cutting inside.

15th minute: Dangerous cross from the right is pushed away by Illan Meslier. Giving Alioski a torrid time.

23rd minute: Doing a lot of defensive work, and Jack Harrison beat him too easily to whip in a cross.

24th minute: Made a good run to the near post, which Chilwell eventually found but his flicked header was off target. Tough chance.

30th minute: Dropped deeper to get on the ball. Hugged the touch line. Lost the ball.

40th minute: Had a good run at Alioski, who dispossessed him.

41st minute: Gave the ball away as Tuchel was yelling at him from the touchline.

46th minute: Looped a ball forward.

52nd minute: Gave away a foul in a battle with Alioski.

55th minute: Cleared a corner in his own box.

59th minute: Ran at Alioski and got a tame shot at goal which was saved, then gave away a foul.

64th minute: Had a shot blocked.

66th minute: Great defensive block to deny Raphinha.

68th minute: Subbed off. Replaced by Reece James. Looked disappointed to come off. Chelsea go to a 3-4-2-1 formation.

