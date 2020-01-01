Pulisic watch: How did USMNT star perform?

Christian Pulisic was back for his first start in the Premier League since December 14, and the USMNT winger put in a very solid shift for Chelsea at Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pulisic played 66 minutes at left wing for Chelsea at the Amex, as he was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

After missing the win at Arsenal due to a slight hamstring issue, Pulisic looked fit enough down at Brighton and got plenty of shots away during his time on the pitch, even if he seemed a little rushed in the final third.

Here’s a closer look at how the 21-year-old performed for the Blues.

7th minute: Struggling to get involved and sees some link up play with Jorginho cut out.

9th minute: Picks the ball up out wide, runs inside and passes to Willian on the right flank. That leads to a Reece James cross which is blocked for a corner. From that corner Azpilicueta bundles home to give Chelsea the lead.

14th minute: Surging run forward to help start a Chelsea attack.

24th minute: Takes on two Brighton players and whips a dangerous cross into the box but nobody is close to it.

26th minute: Links up well with Mason Mount who has a cross cleared.

28th minute: His pressure helps Chelsea to win the ball back as Abraham races in on goal.

31st minute: Loses the ball on the halfway line after a poor first touch as Brighton snap into the challenge.

34th minute: Starts to pop up in more central areas with some nice little touches.

36th minute: Works back well and blocks Bissouma’s cross for a corner.

40th minute: Wins a throw in after a good tackle on the wing. Lovely close control to cut inside and is then tackled but no foul is given.

45th minute + 2: Cuts inside and links up well with Kante before firing an effort inches wide of the far post. So close to a goal.

53rd minute: Heads an effort tamely wide at the back post.

54th minute: Dribbles at goal and fires a low effort which Ryan saves,.

55th minute: Cuts inside and squeezes in a shot on goal which trickles a few yards wide.

65th minute: Played in brilliantly by Willian and his low shot is pushed away by Ryan, then his cross is half cleared before James has a shot deflected wide. Great direct running from Pulisic, who then shanks a shot at goal which is cleared and that is his last act of the game as he is subbed off.

Frank Lampard gives him a high five as Callum Hudson-Odoi comes on. Pulisic is wrapped up on the bench and doesn’t look best pleased about being the first Chelsea player subbed off, but who would?

