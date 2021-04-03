Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. West Brom?

Joe Prince-Wright
·2 min read
Christian Pulisic was handed just his second Premier League start since January and the USMNT winger took his chance for Chelsea against West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Pulisic, 22, started as one of the two No. 10’s in Thomas Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation and looked sharp early on as he scored just his second Premier League goal of the season to put them 1-0 up.

However, Chelsea went down to 10 men before half time and that totally changed the complexion of this game as Pulisic was whipped off at half time and replaced by Mason Mount in a tactical switch.

Below is minute-by-minute analysis of how Pulisic got on against West Brom.

Latest USMNT news

VIDEO: USMNT’s Christian Pulisic scores for Chelsea v West Brom McKennie, Juventus teammates facing fines after party 2022 World Cup qualifying: How to watch, schedule, odds

2nd minute: Great driving run from deep to start an attack. Links up well with Alonso and whipped in a cross. Great start.

4th minute: Popped up in dangerous areas, but Tuchel wanted him to be more direct and was vocal, telling the American to run at West Brom’s defense.

10th minute: Struggled to get on the ball as Weest Brom pinned Chelsea back high up the pitch.

15th minute: Made a good run forward centrally, but Thiago Silva chose not to find him.

16th minute: Surged forward, played it wide and got into the box, but the cross did not come.

20th minute: Played in but the ball was just out of his reach and he stopped his run.

26th minute: Great turn and is clattered by Kyle Bartley to win a free kick in a dangerous area.

27th minute: GOALLLL! From the free kick, Marcos Alonso saw his shot hit the post and Pulisic anticipated the rebound and reacted first to score his second Premier League goal of the season.

35th minute: Made some great runs on counter attacks as Chelsea had to soak up plenty of pressure after going down to 10 men with Thiago Silva sent off.

45th minute: West Brom score twice in first half stoppage time through Matheus Pereira to surge into a 2-1 lead and cancel out Pulisic’s opener.

46th minute: Subbed off at half time for Mason Mount. A tactical change more than anything as Chelsea were down to 10 men, but Pulisic will be unhappy with being hooked off.

Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea v. West Brom? originally appeared on NBCSports.com

