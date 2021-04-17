Pulisic v Steffen Watch: How did USMNT stars perform in FA Cup semifinal?

LONDON — Zack Steffen started and Christian Pulisic came off the bench to have a big impact, as Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

USMNT goalkeeper Steffen was out of position on the winning goal but made one big stop, while Pulisic scored against late on but it was ruled out for offside.

Steffen played in all of City’s FA Cup games, while Pulisic is the main man for Chelsea right now and is set to play in back-to-back FA Cup finals as the USMNT star scored in the final last season.

The Pennsylvania natives (who grew up just 50 miles apart) squared off at Wembley, and here is a look at how they both got on.

2nd minute: An early touch for Steffen as he passes it out from the back.

8th minute: Steffen pushed a shot from James up into the air and out.

20th minute: Played some short passes in his own box as Chelsea players pressed him. Guardiola looked nervous.

24th minute: Took a while to clear the ball out to the left as Chelsea charged towards him.

37th minute: Saw the ball at his feet a few times, while Reece James flashed a shot just wide of his post. Steffen is very vocal as he organizes his defense.

41st minute: Sharp passes off his line as City struggled to get out of their own half.

54th minute: Chipped a pass towards Fernandinho which was almost short in a dangerous position. Put his hand up to apologize.

55th minute: Zack Steffen was caught in no-man’s-land as Timo Werner squared to Ziyech to finish. Caught out of position badly.

60th minute: Zack Steffen denies Ziyech, who is clean through, brilliantly. The USMNT goalkeeper stands tall to stop Chelsea, and Ziyech, grabbing a second goal in quick succession. Big, big stop.

66th minute: Flew out of his goal to grab the ball just before Ziyech, as Laporte shielded the ball well.

70th minute: Pulisic came off the bench to replace Mount, as the two Pennsylvanian natives who grew up 50 miles apart collide.

75th minute: Pulisic made a great run forward, but wasn’t found.

77th minute: Easy save down low from Steffen to deny Werner.

81st minute: Pulisic played in down the right wing but Mendy tackled him.

82nd minute: Pulisic tried to burst free but Dias stopped him in his tracks.

90th minute: Christian Pulisic scored… but it is ruled out for offside, correctly. Great run and finish, but it didn’t count. Pulisic is not happy, but it was off.

