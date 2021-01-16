Pulisic v Robinson Watch: How did USMNT stars perform?

Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson went head-to-head at Craven Cottage on Saturday, as Fulham – Chelsea is always an intriguing local derby and this one had a USMNT spice to it.

It’s safe to say that Pulisic and Robinson have both had better days, especially the latter, as Chelsea took all three points from 10-man Fulham in a West London derby.

Pulisic, 22, played the full 90 minutes on the left wing for Chelsea and went close to scoring and created several chances for his teammates, while Robinson, 23, started as a left wing-back for Fulham and played really well for the first 44 minutes… then got sent off as he was shown a straight red card for a lunging tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Below is analysis on how both of the USMNT players fared at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Pulisic Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of the USMNT winger

2nd minute: Picked up the ball and sprayed it out wide to Chilwell, but his cross was blocked.

3rd minute: Made a great run centrally but the long ball towards him was cut out.

4th minute: Defended well on the left as he had to track back.

14th minute: Has spent most of the time working back defensively and dropped into central areas.

16th minute: A ball is played to him and under no pressure he allows it to slip right out of play for a Fulham throw. Pulisic puts his hands up and sends and apology to his team.

22nd minute: Played a one-two with Mason Mount and the latter won a free kick.

24th minute: Got the ball centrally and set up Chilwell, then drifted out wide. Almost got on the end of cross from the right.

28th minute: Tried to wriggle free on the edge of the box but Kenny Tete did well to tackle him.

31st minute: Lovely dummy which allowed Chelsea to launch a dangerous attack down the left.

32nd minute: Pulled a shot well wide from distance from outside the box.

35th minute: Almost got behind but Fulham clear, then he set up Chilwell as his cross was cleared for a corner.

39th minute: Cleared a corner in his own box with a header.

41st minute: Gave the ball away to Fulham, but nothing came of it.

48th minute: Clipped in a cross to Ziyech which was cleared.

53rd minute: Some nice touches out wide, but struggling to get on the ball in dangerous areas.

54th minute: Made another long run through the middle, but a long ball over the top was cut out easily by Fulham.

58th minute: Some good bursts of pace out wide as Chelsea dominated possession.

62nd minute: Quick burst forward after he picked up a loose ball. Played in Giroud, but it ran out of play.

67th minute: Ziyech whipped in a brilliant ball to the back post and Pulisic slid in but somehow missed it from two yards out. Giroud was in his way, but he should have scored.

80th minute: Hugged the left wing as Chelsea took the lead late on.

82nd minute: Cut in from the left but his cross was straight to a Fulham defender. Then complained he was struck in the face by a Tete, but nothing was given. Headed the ball clear in his own box.

90th minute: Had a shot blocked on the edge of the box, then dribbled towards goal but played his cross behind Timo Werner.

94th minute: Did well to play in Werner who raced through on goal, but he put his effort wide.

Robinson Watch: Minute-by-minute analysis of the USMNT left back

4th minute: Surged forward down the left, but Azpilicueta did enough to stop him before he whipped in a cross.

8th minute: Lost the ball deep in his own half as he tried to clear under pressure. Led to Giroud going close with a shot.

16th minute: Surged forward superbly from left back and his cross was blocked, then the rebound fell to him and his shot was also blocked. A handful already for Apzilicueta.

18th minute: Did well to control a dipping ball and set up a Fulham counter attack.

25th minute: Poor defensive header which led to Mason Mount hitting the crossbar, moments later another poor header as Ziyech lurked behind him. Got away with both.

36th minute: Spent most of his time back in his own half as Chelsea dominated the ball.

41st minute: Started a great attack as he combined with Lookman, then found Tete and his ball to Cavaleiro should have been finished for a goal. Robinson with plenty of pace and quality on the ball.

43rd minute: Whipped in a cross which was headed wide.

44th minute: Sent off. Lunged in poorly on Azpilicueta. Even though he didn’t really catch the Chelsea full back, the straight red card came out and he couldn’t complain. Even though he did have a look of disbelief on his face. VAR checked the decision, but Robinson was sent off and left his Fulham teammates to play over half the game down a man.

