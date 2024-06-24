PULISIC STARS AND THE USA ARE OFF TO A FLIER

It only took Christian Pulisic three minutes to score the USMNT's first goal at the 2024 Copa América on home soil. His opener paved the for the hosts' 2-0 victory over Bolivia on matchday 1 overnight; Uruguay bean Panama 3-1 in the other game in Group C. The USA took the lead in the third minute through a stunning curling effort into the top corner from our number 11. The hosts then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, Pulisic providing the assist for Balogun's finish. Christian wore the armband for the game and drove his team on with his leadership and personality. Meanwhile, Yunus Musah made an important contribution off the bench in the second half to get his team over the line. However, Noah Okafor remained an unused substitute in Switzerland's 1-1 draw with Germany yesterday evening. The Swiss are now through to the knock-out rounds having secured a second-place finish in Group A.





