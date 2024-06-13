PULISIC SCORES IN USA 1-1 BRAZIL

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah were central figures in the USMNT's 1-1 draw with Brazil in Orlando overnight. Christian, who wore the captain's armband, scored a free-kick in the 26th minute to cancel out Rodrygo's opener. Yunus also started and hit the bar early on with a powerful effort from long range. The USA's first game in the Copa América is against Bolivia in Arlington at 17:00 local time on Sunday 23 June (00:00 CEST, 24 June).





The AC Milan WhatsApp channel is available: follow us!