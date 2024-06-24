Pulisic reacts after starring in USA win: “High standards always, every single day”

The United States opened their Copa America campaign with a 2-0 win over Bolivia and Christian Pulisic got the first goal, calling it a ‘big moment’.

It feels like anything Pulisic touches turns to gold at the moment, and that was certainly the case during the USMNT’s comfortable victory over Bolivia to begin their tournament the right way as he scooped the Man of the Match award.

The winger got the opening goal in the early stages as he picked up possession on the left corner of the box and curled an effort that dipped and went in off the crossbar, and then he assisted the second with a pass to Folarin Balogun.

Pulisic spoke to reporters after the game to reflect on a performance with two goal contributions but most importantly three points.

“It’s Copa America, it’s a big tournament. I feel like I’m always pretty excited after I score, but it’s a big moment, it’s a major tournament. All around, it was a pretty dominant performance. We could have put it away and had more goals,” he said (via SportMax).

“We should build some confidence from this and feel good. We came out flying with a lot of intensity and that early goal helped us a lot. The games are just going to get tougher and tougher as the tournament goes on. We have got to be ready.”

He also spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed that the United States squad have started to demand more out of each other as the days go by.

“Just high standards always, every single day, not just today, but on the training pitch. Expecting more out of each other, demanding the highest level at all times.

“It’s easy when you’re such a close group to just allow guys to get away with things, but just to keep pushing each other and expecting more. At the end of the day, we’re all brothers, so there’s no hard feelings.”

When asked if he thought as the captain that the team gave more against Bolivia, he suggested there is still work to be done.

“I think in a lot of ways, yes. There’s always things we can improve on. I’m not going to say it was perfect, but yeah.”