Pulisic lays down challenge to USA ahead of Copa America: “Time to prove ourselves”

Christian Pulisic believes that the United States must now prove themselves in the Copa America when their tournament kicks off later today.

Pulisic had an excellent season with Milan in which he racked up double digits in goals and assists which means he should be full of confidence heading into the Copa America with a USA side that he is also a leader in.

The USMNT are preparing for their first match of the 2024 Copa America against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium tonight (00:00 CEST) having drawn 1-1 with Brazil in their final warm-up game but also having ben hammered 5-1 by Colombia.

Pulisic spoke to reporters ahead of the tournament and insisted that he and his team-mates must now stand up and be counted in what is a home tournament and a chance to make a mark against some top sides.

“Now it’s time to prove ourselves. I think we’ve learned a lot. We’ve put some good performances in the World Cup,” he said (via Goal).

“We’ve shown people that, okay, this team can play. And now it’s about not just putting in those performances but finding a way to get results in the biggest matches. That’s the next step for us.”