Pulisic injury update; McKennie joins USMNT camp

Christian Pulisic is in the USMNT camp ahead of their games against Wales and Panama, US Soccer have confirmed.

Pulisic, 22, did not feature for Chelsea in their 4-1 win against Sheffield United at the weekend as he suffered a setback from a recent hamstring injury.

Speaking to Fox Sports on Sunday, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed that Christian Pulisic will be in camp but didn’t confirm he will play in the upcoming games.

“Christian is in camp and is listed as day-to-day. It really says a lot about Christian that he wasn’t playing for Chelsea but he wanted to come into this camp and be around the team and his status is day-to-day,” Berhalter said.

Berhalter also confirmed that Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was able to travel to Wales from Italy, as the current COVID-19 situation has seen new travel restrictions put in place across Europe.

That meant that USMNT striker Josh Sargent, who plays for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga in Germany, wasn’t able to travel out of Bremen due to quarantine restrictions in the region.

“With Weston, we were able to get him out of Italy and the situation is changing by the hour, and as you mentioned, Josh Sargent wasn’t able to join the team but Weston is able to come,” Berhalter said.

So, Pulisic is in camp and the USMNT will be hopeful he can play some part in these games, while Weston McKennie is raring to be one of the leaders for an incredibly young squad (21 years and 100 days old) as Berhalter has only selected players based in Europe and left MLS-based players at home due to the 2020 playoffs just about to start.

USMNT fans will be eager to see Pulisic line up alongside Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna for the first-time ever, but it’s tough to see them taking too many risks with Pulisic in this upcoming international break.

