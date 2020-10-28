Pulisic among the goals as Chelsea pops Krasnodar

Krasnodar – Chelsea: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic got Chelsea in the win column with a 2-0 defeat of Krasnodar at Krasnodar Stadium on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic was a 71st-minute sub for Chelsea and won a controversial penalty with a shot that deflected off a hand and set-up Werner’s spot kick.

The Blues’ four points will be enough for at least a share of the Group E lead as Sevilla and Stade Rennais enter their 4 pm ET kickoff in Spain on a point a piece.

Krasnodar – Chelsea saw a bright sub’s cameo from Christian Pulisic and plenty more as Chelsea kept a third-straight clean sheet ahead of a Saturday trip to Burnley.

Three things we learned from Krasnodar – Chelsea

1. Bounces go both ways: Having drawn at home to Sevilla, Chelsea knew that it’s second match — while no cakewalk — would be more likely to produce a win. And Timo Werner’s early drawn penalty only seemed to confirm that, what with automatic Jorginho on the spot. When he hit the post, then the keeper, and the ball still didn’t cross the line? Well, it started to feel a bit like Krasnodar’s early chances might’ve been a real threat but credit to Chelsea for keeping their ears pinned back and getting good bounce 20 minutes later.