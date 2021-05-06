Pulisic admits frustration with coming off bench in Chelsea win (video)

Christian Pulisic is thrilled to be in the UEFA Champions League Final after he came off the bench to set up Mason Mount’s insurance goal in the second leg versus Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The American scored Chelsea’s lone goal in the opener and his attitude certainly turned a little bit when asked about not starting Wednesday.

“I was very frustrated, there’s not much else to say,” Pulisic said. “I wanted to play from the beginning, as I always do. I’ve had to continue to prove myself over and over again, but as always I just reach out to God and gives me strength. With that behind me, nothing can stop me really.”

The super sub role suited him Wednesday, though it was curious not to see the USMNT star in the Starting XI given his excellent first leg and place on the bench against Fulham at the weekend.

Still, he says he kept the right mindset.

“I know what I have to do when I get on the field, do my bit, be creative, and try to finish the game off strong. Luckily I was able to do that.”

Pulisic was also asked about the oft-shared photo of Mason Mount and him from their very young days with Chelsea.

“It’s incredible. I’m so happy for Mason. It’s always fun to play with him and it is crazy that we go that far back so it is special to be on this stage and doing this together.”

It's crazy that we go that far back so it is special to be on this stage and doing this together." From Chelsea's academy to the #UCL Final. Christian Pulisic on what it meant to assist Mason Mount's goal 💙 pic.twitter.com/HUTud94nvx — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 5, 2021

