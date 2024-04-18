Pulaski throws combined no-hitter against Rock

Apr. 18—After blowing past the Rockets on the road, Pulaski welcomed in Rockcastle on Tuesday evening. It was another strong offensive showing, but it ended up being a dominant showing of their pitching prowess as well as the Maroons threw a combined no-hitter in a 10-0 victory in six innings.

Mason Acton, Wessen Falin and Keegan Measel each had two RBI's in the win, with Chance Todd, Chase Farmer and Kade Hargis each hitting one RBI apiece. Farmer and Todd each had two stolen bases as well. Acton earned the win on the mound, going five innings with no hits while walking two and striking out 10. Todd pitched a flawless final inning and struck out the side.

Pulaski improves to 7-5 and will be on the road against Madison Southern on Thursday before traveling to East Jessamine on Saturday afternoon.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.