Pulaski tennis continues hot start
Apr. 24—Pulaski County has continued their hot start to the 2024 season, with the Maroons racking up multiple victories in their various matches.
The girls recently suffered their first loss as a team against the number one team in the region in Boyle County, but bounced back with a win against Casey County on Monday 4-1. The boys have remained undefeated so far, with many outlets claiming them as the number one team in the region. They defeated Casey County on Monday as well 6-3. Congratulations to the Maroons on a fantastic season so far.