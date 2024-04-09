Pulaski swings past Rebels

Apr. 9—The Pulaski County Maroons found themselves in the midst of a two-game skid entering Monday evening's home contest against the Casey County Rebels. As it turns out, the district matchup was just the remedy the Maroons needed, as they took the lead early in the first inning and never looked back in a 10-2 win over Casey County.

Chance Todd, Bryce Cowell and Keegan Measel each had two RBI's in the victory to lead the Maroons, with Chase Farmer, Mason Acton and Jacob Todd each hitting in one RBI for themselves. Cowell and Farmer each hit a double in the win, with Farmer and Chance Todd each stealing a base. Carter Ross earned the victory on the mound, going five innings while allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Trey Hornsby pitched two innings, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts. Casey County's lone RBI was hit by freshman Jaxon Brockman.

Pulaski improved to 5-5 with the win and after facing Casey County on the road on Tuesday, the Maroons will be back on the road on Thursday as they travel to Corbin to take on the Redhounds, a team that has won 10 in a row, at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.