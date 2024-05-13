Pulaski and Somerset compete at Williamsburg All-Comers

May 12—The Pulaski County Maroons and Somerset Briar Jumpers both competed in the Williamsburg All-Comers meet on Friday evening, with each team taking away a few wins.

On the boys' side, Somerset finished ninth out of 17 teams, while Pulaski finished in a tie for 14th.

In the boys' 100m, Somerset's Tyson Absher finished in fifth with a time of 11.81, while Pulaski's Winston Ford finished 10th with a time of 12.27. Other finishers included Somerset's Jamal Tilley in 18th with a time of 12.50, Pulaski's Bryson Mounce in 29th, Somerset's Kris Hughes in 31st and Somerset's Sam Miller in 40th.

In the boys' 200m, Pulaski's Jack Furr finished fourth with a time of 24.71, with Somerset's Bryson Stone placing 17th with a time of 25.96. Other finishers included Mounce in 25th, Somerset's Jonas Blakeman in 33rd, Pulaski's Jeffrey Diaz in 34th and Somerset's Zach Koger in 35th.

In the boys' 1600m, Somerset's John Lackey finished 20th with a time of 5:38.28. Other finishers included Pulaski's Jasper Pace in 30th and Somerset's Cameron Underwood in 35th.

Lackey finished 11th in the boys' 3200m with a time of 12:34.66.

In the boys' 4x100m relay, Somerset's team of Eli Eastham, Tilley, Stone and Absher finished sixth with a time of 47.97.

In the boys' high jump, Stone finished in a tie for fifth with a height of 5-02.

In the boys' long jump, Absher placed second with a distance of 19-03.50. Other finishers included Somerset's Jackson Burgess in fifth, Furr in 12th, Somerset's Corban Cimala in 13th and Somerset's Braxton Wheeler in 28th.

Jackson Burgess finished third in the boys' triple jump with a distance of 38-10.75. Other finishers included Furr in ninth and Ford in 11th.

In the boys' pole vault, Somerset's Reese Blakeman finished sixth with a height of 9-06. Other finishers included Jonas Blakeman in seventh, Pulaski's Gage Andrus in eighth and Underwood in ninth.

In the boys' discus, Pulaski's Brayan Ramirez finished 14th with a distance of 93-09. Other finishers included Wheeler in 19th, Koger in 21st, Miller in 30th, Pulaski's Skyler McClendon in 32nd and Pulaski's Jaxon Wells in 33rd.

In the boys' shot put, Koger finished 16th with a distance of 33-10.50, with Wells finishing 30th.

On the girls' side of things, Pulaski finished fourth out of 13 teams, with Somerset finishing sixth.

In the girls' 100m, Pulaski's Emma Coomer finished in first place with a time of 13.08, with her teammate Brooklynn Sandlin finishing fourth with a time of 13.52. Other finishers included Somerset's Grace Burgess in seventh with a time of 13.59, Pulaski's Kenzie Cupp in eighth with a time of 13.59, Somerset's Hannaha Boyer in 10th with a time of 13.80, Pulaski's Lexi Lawless in 19th with a time of 14.35, Somerset's Jocalyn Abney in 33rd and Somerset's Jaycee Cothron in 43rd.

In the girls' 200m, Sandlin finished fourth again with a time of 28.01. Other finishers included Cupp in seventh with a time of 28.60, Abney in 22nd, Somerset's Hope Hoffman in 27th and Somerset's Katie Dye in 30th.

In the girls' 400m, Pulaski's Alyssa Salyer finished sixth with a time of 1:08.21.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, Cothron finished eighth with a time of 57.62, with Pulaski's Haylee Franklin finishing 12th with a time of 1:01.32.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, Somerset's "B" team of Abney, Cothron, Hoffman and Boyer finished fifth with a time of 58.39.

In the girls' 4x200m relay, Pulaski's "A" team of Aubrey Richardson, Maliyah Swinney, Sandlin and Coomer placed second with a time of 1:49.65. Somerset's "B" team of Boyer, Dye, Hoffman and Cothron finished seventh with a time of 2:04.75.

Grace Burgess won the girls' high jump with a height of 4-09.

In the girls' long jump, Grace Burgess finished second with a distance of 15-03, with Swinney finishing fourth.

Grace Burgess claimed her second win of the meet with a first place finish in the girls' triple jump with a distance of 33-08.25, with Swinney finishing just behind her in second.

In the girls' pole vault, Pulaski's Lily Hamilton finished first with a height of 6-06.

In the girls' discus, Lawless finished in first place with a distance of 110-08, with her teammate Kendall Hodge finishing 21st.

Lawless also won the girls' shot put with a distance of 36-08.50, with Hodge finishing 25th.

Both teams have wrapped up the regular season and will next compete in their regional meets. Pulaski will take on the Class 3A Region 7 meet at Southwestern High School on Thursday. Somerset will compete at the Class 1A Region 6 meet right back at Williamsburg on May 21.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.