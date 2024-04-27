Pulaski run rules Knox Central

Apr. 26—The Pulaski County Maroons have been firing on all cylinders as of late and look primed to continue their push towards defending their region title after sweeping district foe Somerset to clinch the one seed in their district tournament. They continued that push on Thursday as they made the trip to Knox Central to take on the Panthers. It was all over in just five innings as well, as almost every single Maroon that came up to bat got at least one hit in an 11-1 victory.

Bryce Cowell had two RBI's and a home run to lead the Maroons, with Chase Farmer, Jacob Todd, Wessen Falin, Carter Ross and Keegan Measel each adding one RBI apiece. Farmer hit two doubles during the contest. Chance Todd had a stolen base for the Maroons. Braden Hampton picked up the win on the mound, going four innings and allowing one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Measel pitched the final inning and allowed no hits with one strikeout. Knox Central was led by freshman Brady Engle with one RBI.

Pulaski improves to 11-6 for the season and will be back in action on Saturday at home, as they welcome in Southwestern for a crosstown showdown at 4 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.