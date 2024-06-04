Pulaski River Turtles make a splash as media day unveils excitement for upcoming season

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) – The Pulaski River Turtles kicked off their season with a splash of excitement during their Media Day event, showcasing this years new team.

Media Day, held at Calfee Park, offered media and fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season and a chance to meet the players and coaching staff up close.

It’s a whole new roster this season, with one returnee from the 2022 and a couple of local guys. The team also sees a newly-appointed manger, Bill Kinnberg.

Bill Kinneberg said, “My biggest expectation is I hope when they leave here August 3rd after a championship, that, number one, they they’re a better baseball player than they were when they stepped in. Two, I hope they’ve had a great summer and learned something and learned something and enjoyed playing here and playing in this league. So have fun, get better, work hard and get home healthy.”

The River Turtles are setting high expectations for the Appalachian League and looks forward to an exciting summer.

Pulaski River Turtles General Manager JW Martin said, “We’re really excited about the roster that’s been constructed for the season. So, we expect to compete for the Appalachian League Championship and then for the fans. A lot of entertainment along the way, both on the field and off the field. A large 2024 promotions calendar has been planned. Fans can expect to expect fun and excitement every time they come to the ballpark.”

The River Turtles will start the season Tuesday night against Tri-State.

