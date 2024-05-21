Pulaski powers past Casey in five

May 21—The Pulaski County Maroons are looking for their first district title since 2021, but in order to make it to the championship they first had to defeat Casey County, a team that just over a week ago they took down 10-6. This one was not nearly as close, as the Maroons needed just five innings to get past the Rebels 14-0.

Bryce Cowell had a monster performance at the plate, going 3-4 with two home runs and six RBI's in total. Jacob Todd had two RBI's, with Chance Todd, Mason Acton, Keegan Measel and Owen Stevens each adding one apiece. Chase Farmer, Wessen Falin and Camryn Campbell each added a stolen base. Chance Todd earned the win on the mound, going the full five innings while allowing just three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 16-10 and will face off against Somerset in the district finals on Tuesday.

