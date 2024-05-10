Pulaski notches key win over South Laurel

May 9—The Pulaski County Lady Maroons, winners of their last seven games and 14 of their last 15 overall, were back at home on Tuesday to take on the 13th Region-leading South Laurel Lady Cardinals. Neither team gave up much in terms of runs during the course of the contest either, but Pulaski had just enough to get by the Cardinals by a final score of 2-1.

Brooklyn Thomas had the sole RBI for the Maroons with a home run that ended up being the game-winning run for Pulaski. Bella Ellis, Maggie Gregory and Novaleigh Baker also had hits in the ball game. Thomas earned the win on the mound, going all seven innings while allowing just one run on two hits with three walks and 15 strikeouts. South Laurel was led by sophomore Bailey Frazier with their lone RBI.

Pulaski improves to 21-5 for the season and will next travel to Madison Central on Thursday before taking on Russell County on the road on Friday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.