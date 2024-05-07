Pulaski narrowly falls to North and South Laurel

May 6—The Pulaski County Maroons baseball team was on the road in London on Saturday to take on both the Jaguars of North Laurel and the Cardinals of South Laurel. Despite battling hard in both games, both ended up being losses for Pulaski, marking a now three-game skid for the Maroons.

Despite holding a 6-0 lead over the Cardinals after the third inning and a near comeback in the top of the seventh, Pulaski fell to South Laurel by a narrow margin of 9-8. Chase Farmer, Mason Acton, Braden Hampton and Wessen Falin all had one RBI apiece for the Maroons, with Chance Todd, Bryce Cowell and Keegan Measel also adding hits. Trey Hornsby had the start on the mound and went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks. Measel pitched a third of an inning and allowed five runs on one hit with four walks. Skylar Stringer pitched the remaining one and two-third innings and allowed just two hits. South Laurel was led by junior Keaton Creech with three RBI's.

Tied heading into the bottom of the seventh against North Laurel, the Maroons ended up losing due to a walk-off RBI single from senior J Douglas Gilliam, giving the Jaguars a 5-4 win over Pulaski. Farmer had two RBI's to lead the way for the Maroons, with Acton and Hampton each adding a single RBI. Owen Stevens had three hits for the Maroons, including a double and triple. Chance Todd had the start on the mound and went three innings, allowing just two hits with two walks and one strikeout. Dawson Branscum earned the loss, pitching the remaining three and two-third innings while allowing five runs on seven hits with one strikeout.

Pulaski now falls to 13-9 on the season and will be back home on Tuesday, as they welcome in Madison Southern at 6 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.