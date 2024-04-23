Pulaski holds on for district rivalry win over Somerset

Apr. 23—Pulaski and Somerset squared off on the baseball diamond on Monday evening, with first place in the 47th District and the inside track to the number one seed in the district tournament hanging in the balance. It was a low-scoring game between two of the better teams in the region and despite Somerset holding an early lead, Pulaski scored four runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Somerset almost made the comeback with another run scored in the final inning but came up just short, as the Maroons were able to hold on for a 4-3 win.

Chance Todd led the way for the Maroons with two RBI's, with Mason Acton and Jacob Todd each earning one RBI apiece. Cowell was also able to get a hit, with Acton striking a double. Trey Hornsby earned the win on the mound, pitching four innings while allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Carter Ross earned the save, going the final three innings and allowing one run on not hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

The Jumpers had both Caynon Sizemore and Raygan New with one RBI apiece, with the two also providing the lone two hits in the contest for Somerset. Cayden Cimala earned the loss on the mound, pitching the entire game while allowing four runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Pulaski improves to 9-6 and 4-0 in district play, with Somerset falling to 14-9 and 4-1 in district play, and both teams are set to square off again on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.