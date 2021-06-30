Pulaski duo earn Appy League honors

Jun. 30—CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After a 5-1 week that saw the Pulaski River Turtles soar into second place in the East Division, right-handed pitcher Paco Hernandez and catcher/infielder Ryan Johnson earned Appy League Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Hernandez tossed a seven-inning, complete-game shutout in Sunday's 4-0 win over Princeton. The right hander scattered three hits and struck out seven, lowering his season-ERA to a league-best 2.53. Hernandez has appeared in seven games this season and is 2-1 with 22 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched. The Oklahoma State pitcher has allowed a league-low 17 hits this season.

Johnson batted .500 (9-for-18) on the week, adding three home runs and driving in 10 runs. The catcher started the week with a two-hit game on Wednesday against Danville, driving in a pair of runs in a 9-2 win. Johnson, who plays collegiately at Pepperdine, followed that performance with two-consecutive three-hit games.

He homered and drove in three runs on Friday against Kingsport before homering twice and driving in five runs on Saturday against Princeton. Johnson's four homers rank third in the league.

Late Monday Game

Burlington 9, Bluefield 5, 10 innings

BLUEFIELD — A four-run rally in the top of the 10th inning put the Burlington Sock Puppets out front for keeps in Monday night's Appalachian League baseball game with the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Bowen Field, in Bluefield.

The Ridge Runners led through the sixth inning and were tied with Burlington at 5 through the ninth inning.

Alexander Haba went 3-for-5 for Burlington, which knocked out a dozen hits on seven Bluefield pitchers. Caleb Farmer went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored two runs while Bayron Acevedo went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Ryan Piccolo had a solo home run and Adrian Figueroa also had a triple.

Ben Harris unambiguously led the Ridge Runners lineup, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Joshuan Sandoval had home run and two RBIs for Bluefield, which had seven hits and committed three errors. Tyler McPeak and Tervell Johnson each had doubles.

The Ridge Runners will take Wednesday off, resuming play on Thursday against Pulaski at Bowen Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.