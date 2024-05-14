Pulaski downs Garrard in rematch

May 14—The Pulaski County Maroons welcomed in Garrard County on Monday, in both a rematch of last year's 12th Region title clash and a game earlier this season that was won by the Golden Lions 2-0. Garrard has been one of the top teams in the region again this year and Pulaski emphatically won the rematch to get some serious momentum in the final week of the regular season, as the Maroons were victorious 6-2.

Chase Farmer, Bryce Cowell, Mason Acton, Jacob Todd and Braden Hampton all had one RBI apiece for the Maroons, with Keegan Measel and Owen Stevens also adding hits. Measel had two stolen bases in the win, with Farmer, Stevens and Chance Todd also adding one each. Trey Hornsby earned the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing two runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Skylar Stringer earned the save, pitching the final three innings and allowing just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Garrard County was led by juniors Caleb Meade and Brayden Poynter with one RBI apiece.

Pulaski improves to 15-9 and will be in action again on Tuesday, weather-permitting, against Whitley County, before finishing the season at home on Friday against the Danville Admirals.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.