Pulaski defeats Russell County, goes 1-1 at showcase

May 13—The Pulaski County Lady Maroons were in action on the road on Friday and took part in a showcase at Boyle County on Saturday, managing to go 2-1 over those three games.

In a Friday road game at Russell County, the Lady Maroons ran all over Russell County, defeating them 11-0 in five innings. Bella Ellis and Avery Davis each had three RBI's in the game, with Maggie Gregory adding two. Novaleigh Baker, Shelbie Sellers and Claire Hamilton each added one RBI apiece. Brooklyn Thomas threw a gem on the mound, allowing just one hit over the five innings with four walks and 11 strikeouts.

In their first game at the Tyler Missbach Memorial Showcase at Boyle County, Pulaski routed Ashland Blazer by a final score of 12-2 in six innings. Ellis, Davis, Gregory and Thomas each had two RBI's in the win, with Sellers and Rilee Ross adding one each. Thomas again earned the victory on the mound, going all six innings and allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts. Ashland Blazer's lone RBI was hit by freshman Jenna Delaney.

The Maroons' 11-game winning streak unfortunately came to a close in their second game at the showcase, as they dropped to Central Hardin 12-2 in five innings. Thomas had two hits to lead Pulaski, with Ellis, Ross and Ryann Sowder each adding a hit apiece. Ellis earned the loss on the mound, going four innings and allowing 12 runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Thomas pitched the final inning and allowed just one hit with three strikeouts.

Pulaski sits at 24-6 heading into the final week of the regular season and will next play host to Montgomery County on Monday and Mercer County on Tuesday.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.