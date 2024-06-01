Pulaski County wins the Region 3D baseball title

DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Cougars win the Region 3D baseball title over the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers 7-4 Friday night at Lord Botetourt High School. The Cougars will host Fluvanna County in the Class 3 state quarters while Lord Botetourt will visit Liberty Christian in the state quarters next week.

