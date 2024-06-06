Pulaski County HS Football recieves over $10k in safety equipment from former alumni

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—Former Pulaski County High School football player and current defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints Todd Grantham donated over $10,000 worth of player safety equipment to his alma mater.

Grantham graduated from PCHS in the class of 1984 and he played football under legendary coach Joel Hicks. He went on to play under another local legendary head coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech and earned All-American honors for his senior season.

After graduating, he found a passion as a coach and was an assistant at VT from 1990-1995. He would be promoted to assistant head coach at Michigan State and later found his way to the NFL after being hired by the Indianapolis Colts.

Most recently in his 33-year career as a coach, Grantham was hired by the New Orleans Saints in Feb. 2023 as a defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints began a new program to help promote the sport of football and highlight player safety at the lower levels. The goal was to provide protective gear that is placed inside a helmet and offers younger athletes an additional layer of protection called a ‘Guardian Cap’.

All coaches and players in the organization had the opportunity to sponsor their local school in this program. This means any player or coach who agreed to sponsor a local school would cover 50% of the price of a Guardian Cap and the Saints would pay the other 50%.

Coach Grantham selected Pulaski County High School and donated 80 Guardian Helmet Caps to his former program. At over $125 per cap, the investment reached over $10,000 for the Cougar Football Program.

“We can’t thank Coach Grantham and the New Orleans Saints enough for this gift,” Coach Akers said. “Player participation has been down across the country for football, and safety has been one of the main areas of concern for many of those who don’t come out. Being able to offer this extra layer of protection will help our program protect the players that come out and represent Pulaski County. We are extremely grateful and thankful.”

During the final week of school, Grantham’s father, Gale Grantham, presented the Guadian Helmet Caps to Coach Akers and his players.

“My son grew up in this program and he’s always kept up with it,” Gale Grantham said. “As lifelong Pulaski County fans, we all want to see the numbers come back up and for Cougar Football to get back in the hunt for district, region, and state titles.”

