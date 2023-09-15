Pulaski County expected to test the mettle of Tigers

Sep. 15—PRINCETON — Most Mercer county sports fans are accustomed to associating the name 'Pulaski' as a longtime Appalachian League baseball rival to both Bluefield and Princeton.

Recently, 'Pulaski County' has become more familiar to local high school football fans as an interstate opponent of Bluefield for two previous seasons. This year, the Cougars are prized additions to the regular season schedules of both Princeton and Graham.

The Tigers (3-0) look forward to their first meeting with Pulaski County (1-1) tonight at Hunnicutt Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

"It's always good to be 3-0, especially when they're three big games — not that every game isn't a big game. But you're playing in games with storylines behind them," said Princeton first year head coach Keith Taylor, who crossed paths with a former Princeton colleague in last week's 42-28 win over Oak Hill.

Interestingly enough, Taylor has past ties with Pulaski County. It was where he began his coaching career as an assistant after graduating from Emory & Henry in 2012. But the addition of the Cougars to the Tigers' schedule is more practical than sentimental.

"Years ago as soon as we got out of the MSAC, I told a lot of the coaches that we need to start playing teams over there because they're [Class AAA] points and they're way easier to get to driving up 460 instead of driving to Musselman and all these different places. I've been trying to get some of those Virginia teams on our schedule because of the travel," said Taylor, whose team is tied at No. 6 with Brooke on the most recent WVSSAC football rankings.

The Cougars (1-1) opened with a 42-7 win over Northside and, following a bye week, were handled 48-20 by Lord Botetourt — one of Princeton's regular season opponents from last year. That's not necessarily a bad reflection on Pulaski County. The Cavaliers are even more potent than they were last season.

"Pulaski was a big-time football team in the 1990s. They haven't lately been to where they were in the past. But they're a good football team. They're a real disciplined football team. They play well and they travel well. Their community has all bought in," Taylor said.

"They are an old-school triple-option football team running the double-wing. They're running triple option. They're running fullback dive. They're running dive-follow ... rocket toss. They do have a little tweak to their offense ... an incredible wide receiver," Taylor said.

Marcus Reed is 6-foot-5, 205 on the outside — a big target who is tough to cover up and difficult to tackle. The Cougars couldn't get much of a passing game going at Daleville last week, but a short TD strike to Reed was one of Pulaski County's touchdowns. Trevor Gallimore led the Cougars rushing attack with 135 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Chris Gallimore rushed for 76 yards.

Over three games, Princeton running back Marquel Lowe has rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to being a terror on the defensive side of the football. He loomed large in the Oak Hill game.

"Without Marquel's production and the way he played and the bursts that he gave us, I don't know if we win that game to be honest with you. I know we finished the game up two touchdowns but we were really stagnant offensively. He gave us two really huge plays — three huge plays if you count his toss to Dom Collins to get us 13 yards," Taylor said.

Sophomore quarterback Chance Barker, who has passed for 653 yards and eight scoring strikes over the last three games, has continued to impress the first-year Tigers head coach.

"In three big games he's played really, really well. He's been smart with the football. I know he's had two interceptions but both of those balls ... when you go back and look at tape ... he's just giving our guys a chance. That's what we tell him to do. Throw it up — we think we've got guys who can go get those 50-50 balls," Taylor said.

Princeton has a talented receiving corps that is led by Collins (13-256), but also benefits from Lowe on the routes, as well as Brad Mossor, Mikey Digiacomo and others.

The Tigers passing attack also benefits from a big and efficient line corps on both sides of the football that is younger than many fans may realize.

Taylor expects the Cougars to show up with a grinding ball-control game plan intended to limit the Tigers' offensive opportunities. Princeton should be up to the task — as long as they aren't their own worst enemies.

"I think our team is starting to jell. The biggest issue we're having ... we've got to keep the penalties down. Don't let Princeton beat Princeton. That's where we're at right now," Taylor said.

